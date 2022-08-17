3 COVID-19-related deaths; 127 new cases

Share











The Joint Information Center in Guam was notified of three more COVID-19-related fatalities.

The 388th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on July 26, 2022. The patient was an 82-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 8.

The 389th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Aug. 8, 2022. The patient was a 74-year-old female, fully vaccinated without a booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 28 and again on Aug.t 2.

The 390th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Aug. 16, 2022. The patient was a 96-year-old male, fully vaccinated with one booster, who tested positive on Aug. 16.

“[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I send our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The loss to our community has been large and reports like these are always heartbreaking. We must be there for one another as we navigate our path toward overcoming COVID-19. While we work toward recovery, we remember there are still families that are heavily impacted and we must continue to do our part to keep our most vulnerable safe and healthy.”

Also, Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services reported yesterday 127 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,960 specimens collected on Aug. 16, 2022. Eight of the new cases reported are through the Department of Defense.

To date, there have been a total of 57,040 officially reported cases, 390 deaths, 707 cases in active isolation, and 55,943 not in active isolation. (PR)