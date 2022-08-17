Victim in assault case gets TRO vs alleged attacker

By
|
Posted on Aug 18 2022

Tag:
Share

Maryann Borja has secured a temporary restraining order against Rowina Ogo, essentially prohibiting Ogo from going near the complainant, whom she allegedly assaulted at a bakery in Dan Dan.

Superior Court for the NMI Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio approved last Tuesday the TRO requested by Borja, the alleged victim in the case.

According to Borja, Ogo was served the TRO last Tuesday afternoon. It orders Ogo to stay at least 200 yards away from the victim and her residence in Garapan. It is set to expire on Aug. 23.

Pursuant to the TRO, Ogo was also ordered to appear in court on Aug. 23, at 9am to answer the complaint filed against her.

In a brief comment from Borja, she said she heaved a great “sigh of relief” after the court granted her a TRO against Ogo.

Meanwhile, Ogo, who is a former sister-in-law of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, has chosen to remain silent on the issue as advised by her lawyer.

She is set to appear in court on Aug. 29, for an arraignment in this case.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Borja claims that she was at Herman’s Bakery buying bread when she was attacked just as she was leaving. She claims that she was “thrown” against a fixture just outside the bakery before she felt a person’s hands grasp her neck and “strangle” her.

During the struggle, Borja said she clearly saw that it was Ogo who was assaulting her and she was stunned. In a photo of Borja circulating on social media after the altercation, it appeared as though Borja sustained cuts and scratches to her neck as a result of the fight.

“I’m so traumatized. I don’t understand why she would do such a thing. Whatever the problem was, I would have been ready and open to have a conversation about it and resolve the issue,” she said.

Borja said she remembers at some point in the struggle that she punched Ogo in an attempt to defend herself. She said it was only after she tried to defend herself that Herman’s Bakery staff managed to pull her attacker away from her.

Borja noted that DPS officers who responded to the scene also showed Ogo “special treatment” and brought her to the back of the bakery where they “arrested” her.

“I don’t know if they handcuffed her or if they just placed her in the car but DPS showed unfair treatment. They talked to her for a while before bringing her to the back to arrest her,” she said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Atalig, Castro oppose Mafnas’ motion for TRO, preliminary injunction

Posted On Aug 11 2022
, By
0

Court stays decision on Mafnas’ motion for TRO

Posted On Jul 27 2022
, By
0

Mafnas files TRO to stay reassignment

Posted On Jul 26 2022
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: Mafnas files TRO vs Finance/Finance chief over reassignment

Posted On Jul 25 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How many COVID-19 shots have you already had?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 18, 2022, 6:05 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune