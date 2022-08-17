Victim in assault case gets TRO vs alleged attacker

Share











Maryann Borja has secured a temporary restraining order against Rowina Ogo, essentially prohibiting Ogo from going near the complainant, whom she allegedly assaulted at a bakery in Dan Dan.

Superior Court for the NMI Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio approved last Tuesday the TRO requested by Borja, the alleged victim in the case.

According to Borja, Ogo was served the TRO last Tuesday afternoon. It orders Ogo to stay at least 200 yards away from the victim and her residence in Garapan. It is set to expire on Aug. 23.

Pursuant to the TRO, Ogo was also ordered to appear in court on Aug. 23, at 9am to answer the complaint filed against her.

In a brief comment from Borja, she said she heaved a great “sigh of relief” after the court granted her a TRO against Ogo.

Meanwhile, Ogo, who is a former sister-in-law of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, has chosen to remain silent on the issue as advised by her lawyer.

She is set to appear in court on Aug. 29, for an arraignment in this case.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Borja claims that she was at Herman’s Bakery buying bread when she was attacked just as she was leaving. She claims that she was “thrown” against a fixture just outside the bakery before she felt a person’s hands grasp her neck and “strangle” her.

During the struggle, Borja said she clearly saw that it was Ogo who was assaulting her and she was stunned. In a photo of Borja circulating on social media after the altercation, it appeared as though Borja sustained cuts and scratches to her neck as a result of the fight.

“I’m so traumatized. I don’t understand why she would do such a thing. Whatever the problem was, I would have been ready and open to have a conversation about it and resolve the issue,” she said.

Borja said she remembers at some point in the struggle that she punched Ogo in an attempt to defend herself. She said it was only after she tried to defend herself that Herman’s Bakery staff managed to pull her attacker away from her.

Borja noted that DPS officers who responded to the scene also showed Ogo “special treatment” and brought her to the back of the bakery where they “arrested” her.

“I don’t know if they handcuffed her or if they just placed her in the car but DPS showed unfair treatment. They talked to her for a while before bringing her to the back to arrest her,” she said.