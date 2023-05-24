3-day arbitration hearing between IPI, CCC is expected be done today

Share











A three-day arbitration hearing in Honolulu, Hawaii regarding a legal dispute between Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and the Commonwealth Casino Commission is expected to be finished today.

CCC board chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero said in a notice Tuesday that the arbitration hearing started last May 23 before arbitrator Thomas J. Brewer.

Brewer is a renowned global arbiter and a member of the American Arbitration Association and the International Centre for Dispute Resolution.

The Office of the Attorney General is counsel for the CCC at the arbitration hearing.

DeLeon Guerrero set the CCC board’s regular monthly meeting this Wednesday at 10:30am in the CCC conference room at the Springs Plaza Building in Gualo Rai. At the top of the meeting’s agenda is the arbitration hearing.

The commission’s consultation with their legal counsel to report on the arbitration and status of ongoing litigation with IPI was placed in the meeting’s executive session. The commissioners are also expected to discuss during the executive session personnel and contract matters.

DeLeon Guerrero said that because of the lack of internet service, access to the meeting via videoconference will not be available.

On Aug. 24, 2022, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted IPI’s request for a preliminary injunction to prohibit the CCC from revoking IPI’s Saipan exclusive casino license. Manglona issued the order to allow IPI to pursue its right to arbitration.

Arbitration is essentially a procedure wherein two parties agree on one or more arbitrators to make a decision in their dispute in order to resolve a disagreement outside of court proceedings.