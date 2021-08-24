3 more positives in CNMI; Guam posts 145th COVID-related death

Guam reported its 145th COVID-19-related fatality yesterday. According to Guam’s Joint Information Center, the fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at about 6:40pm Sunday, Aug. 22. The patient was an 88-year-old male who had underlying health conditions and was unvaccinated. He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 14.

“We are facing a harsh reality each day, one where our loved ones are at risk. COVID-19 continues to test our community, and we must continue doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our people so we can avoid such tragic loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Also, JIC reported that 24 individuals in Guam are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 20 out of 24 being unvaccinated. Additionally, 188 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Guam over the period of Aug 20 to 22.

In the CNMI, three more incoming travelers were confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. yesterday. The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through arrival testing on Aug. 23. The cases bring the CNMI’s total to 229 cases.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
