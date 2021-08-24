‘Vendors who charge fees on stimulus cards will be investigated’

By
|
Posted on Aug 25 2021
Share

If anyone feels that they are being charged an additional fee when using their stimulus card, they may notify the CNMI Department of Finance about it so the Office of the Attorney General can investigate it, according to Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig last Friday.

In response to a question during a radio press briefing if the stimulus card fees issue has been resolved, Atalig said there’s been a lot of posts on social media about some of these charges on stimulus cards.

“We ask that every taxpayer, if you have a claim against these fees, or you’re assuming their fees, please email us at stimulus@dof.gov.mp,” he said.

He said claimants must also upload their receipts and that they need their card number so the matter can be investigated.

Atalig said they will also work with the OAG to investigate the vendors that are charging a fee and get to the bottom of it. “We will ensure that we return those charges back to the taxpayer because they should not be charged for normal purchases here in the Commonwealth,” he pointed out.

Atalig said if there is a fee, they will ensure that the taxpayers’ account will be credited for those fees.

The secretary said there are no fees charged to the taxpayer on the stimulus card. There are some fees, however, that are associated with some of the vendors that they go to. “For example, if you rent a car using a debit card, the company will put a $200 or so hold—it depends on each vendor—for security purposes,” Atalig said.

Hotels would do the same as they’ll put a hold on the card until the guest checks out.

“If you go to a restaurant, and you spend $40, they’ll put like a 20% above your bill. So they’ll charge you $44 just to ensure that if you sign off on that bill, that any tip that you had on it is already approved,” the secretary said.

Atalig said there’s no additional fees or so-called tax on purchases just because one is using the stimulus card.

He said the stimulus card should work just the same as if one is using his or her Bank of Guam gift card.

The secretary said they haven’t really had any substantial claims to prove what some of these people are posting on social media.

To ensure that the money is circulated within the CNMI economy and is not used elsewhere, these pre-paid debit stimulus cards are geo-restricted so they can’t be used outside the Commonwealth.

Eligible individuals received $500 per card and $500 for each dependent.

Finance earlier stated that they expect to release $25 million for 28,000 local stimulus checks using the American Rescue Plan Act money.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

What are the most dumped materials at the Marpi landfill?

Posted On Aug 19 2021

Youth takes charge: Youth Congress backs plastic bag ban

Posted On Aug 12 2021

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Posted On Aug 12 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

August 25, 2021, 10:59 AM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune