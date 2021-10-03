3 test positive over the weekend

Guam logs 198th COVID-related death; 57 hospitalized
By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2021
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced over the weekend that three more incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 272.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported Friday the island’s 198th COVID-19-related death, reporting that there are 57 hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Oct. 2. Of the 57, 34 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

CHCC Friday said that one traveler was identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through fifth-day testing on Oct. 1. The next day, Saturday, CHCC said two more travelers were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through arrival testing on Oct. 1 and 2, respectively.

In both announcements, CHCC said the individuals have been quarantined and are being actively monitored, and that CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to those in closest contact with the three travelers.

CHCC also said in both announcements that there are currently no active COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the CNMI.

The JIC in Guam on Friday reported the island’s 198th COVID-19 related death, an unvaccinated 66-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 29.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, first gentleman Jeff Cook, and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio on Friday sent their condolences to the man’s family, and Leon Guerrero added that it will be through the Guam community’s care for one another that the island will protect itself from COVID-19 moving forward.

“For those who grieve, may your loved one’s memories live forever in your hearts. Though these times [are] unprecedented, our people’s resilient spirit and unwavering commitment to do what is best for one another will help us forge ahead to protect those we love,” said Leon Guerrero.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 04 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2021, 6:28 PM
Showers
Showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune