3 test positive over the weekend

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced over the weekend that three more incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 272.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported Friday the island’s 198th COVID-19-related death, reporting that there are 57 hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Oct. 2. Of the 57, 34 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

CHCC Friday said that one traveler was identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through fifth-day testing on Oct. 1. The next day, Saturday, CHCC said two more travelers were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through arrival testing on Oct. 1 and 2, respectively.

In both announcements, CHCC said the individuals have been quarantined and are being actively monitored, and that CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to those in closest contact with the three travelers.

CHCC also said in both announcements that there are currently no active COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the CNMI.

The JIC in Guam on Friday reported the island’s 198th COVID-19 related death, an unvaccinated 66-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 29.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, first gentleman Jeff Cook, and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio on Friday sent their condolences to the man’s family, and Leon Guerrero added that it will be through the Guam community’s care for one another that the island will protect itself from COVID-19 moving forward.

“For those who grieve, may your loved one’s memories live forever in your hearts. Though these times [are] unprecedented, our people’s resilient spirit and unwavering commitment to do what is best for one another will help us forge ahead to protect those we love,” said Leon Guerrero.