SIS 2 scores 1st win; GCA 1 rolls to 6th straight

While Grace Christian Academy 1 continued to bulldoze the opposition by posting its sixth straight win, Saipan International School 2 finally winning in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 season was the feel-good story of last Thursday’s matches at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Geckos 2 have lost five straight entering their game against Saipan Southern High School 2, but in a battle of winless teams, one team was bound to emerge the victor.

SIS 2 was fortunate to be that team as they finally hit pay dirt while leaving the Lady Manta Rays 2 winless with its sixth straight loss. The Lady Geckos 2 took the first set, 25-17, before encountering more resistance in the second but eventually pulled off a 25-19 win to finally enter the win column at 1-5.

The Lady Geckos 2 roster includes Sophia Brasuell, SeoHee Lee, Lian Qi-Lucy Li, Lisha Lai, Olivia Hwang, Jin Hee-Cathy Woo, Stephanie Kim, Charlene Son, Soledad Sablan, Elizabeth Tom, and Yebin Shin.

SIS 2 coach Scotty Moen applauded his team following the breakthrough win against SSHS 2.

“It was a great win for the team. They played their best game of the year and it paid off with a win. We have made many improvements in our defense, especially on playing the net tougher. Our servers have gotten better and helped us stay in the game,” he said.

GCA 1, meanwhile, continued its march to perfection after a 25-6, 25-8 manhandling of Mt. Carmel School 3.

The Lady Knights 3’s sister team didn’t fare any better in their game against Marianas High School 3 after the Lady Dolphins 3 beat MCS 2, 25-11, 25-23. The win raised MHS 3’s record to 2-5.

MHS 1 made it 0-3 for Mt. Carmel School that game day as the Lady Dolphins 1 kept pace with GCA 1 with a 25-21, 25-20 victory. SIS 1 also won again, beating GCA 2 in a tough three-setter, 25-8, 12-25, 15-6. MHS 2 then made 3-for-3 for all three Lady Dolphins teams Thursday following a hard-fought 25-12, 20-25, 15-12 win over SSHS 1.

The NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 continued last Saturday, but results of the six-game schedule were not available as of press time. The league resumes tomorrow with SSHS 1 vs MHS 1 and MCS 2 vs SIS 1 in the 4:30pm first games. The 5:30pm second matches will then have SIS 2 going up against GCA 1 and MHS 2 facing MCS 3. The final 6:15pm schedule will then pit GCA 2 against MHS 2 and SIS 1 taking on sister team SIS 2.