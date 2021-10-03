SIS 2 scores 1st win; GCA 1 rolls to 6th straight

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Seen here in a file photo in their game against Marianas High School 1, Saipan International School 2 finally scored their first win in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 after beating Saipan Southern High School 2 last Thursday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (Mark Rabago)

While Grace Christian Academy 1 continued to bulldoze the opposition by posting its sixth straight win, Saipan International School 2 finally winning in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 season was the feel-good story of last Thursday’s matches at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Geckos 2 have lost five straight entering their game against Saipan Southern High School 2, but in a battle of winless teams, one team was bound to emerge the victor.

SIS 2 was fortunate to be that team as they finally hit pay dirt while leaving the Lady Manta Rays 2 winless with its sixth straight loss. The Lady Geckos 2 took the first set, 25-17, before encountering more resistance in the second but eventually pulled off a 25-19 win to finally enter the win column at 1-5.

The Lady Geckos 2 roster includes Sophia Brasuell, SeoHee Lee, Lian Qi-Lucy Li, Lisha Lai, Olivia Hwang, Jin Hee-Cathy Woo, Stephanie Kim, Charlene Son, Soledad Sablan, Elizabeth Tom, and Yebin Shin.

SIS 2 coach Scotty Moen applauded his team following the breakthrough win against SSHS 2.

“It was a great win for the team. They played their best game of the year and it paid off with a win. We have made many improvements in our defense, especially on playing the net tougher. Our servers have gotten better and helped us stay in the game,” he said.

GCA 1, meanwhile, continued its march to perfection after a 25-6, 25-8 manhandling of Mt. Carmel School 3.

The Lady Knights 3’s sister team didn’t fare any better in their game against Marianas High School 3 after the Lady Dolphins 3 beat MCS 2, 25-11, 25-23. The win raised MHS 3’s record to 2-5.

MHS 1 made it 0-3 for Mt. Carmel School that game day as the Lady Dolphins 1 kept pace with GCA 1 with a 25-21, 25-20 victory. SIS 1 also won again, beating GCA 2 in a tough three-setter, 25-8, 12-25, 15-6. MHS 2 then made 3-for-3 for all three Lady Dolphins teams Thursday following a hard-fought 25-12, 20-25, 15-12 win over SSHS 1.

The NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 continued last Saturday, but results of the six-game schedule were not available as of press time. The league resumes tomorrow with SSHS 1 vs MHS 1 and MCS 2 vs SIS 1 in the 4:30pm first games. The 5:30pm second matches will then have SIS 2 going up against GCA 1 and MHS 2 facing MCS 3. The final 6:15pm schedule will then pit GCA 2 against MHS 2 and SIS 1 taking on sister team SIS 2.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

nmifa
0

Kobler back in finals, faces SIS

Posted On Oct 04 2021
, By
nmiva
0

GCA 1, MHS remain undefeated in HS volleyball

Posted On Oct 01 2021
, By
nmiva
0

SSHS 1 finally wins; GCA 1 now 5-0

Posted On Sep 29 2021
, By
0

GCA 1 beats SIS 1 in battle of unbeatens

Posted On Sep 27 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 04 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2021, 6:28 PM
Showers
Showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune