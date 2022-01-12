33 new cases ID’d in NMI

Share











A total of 33 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., even as Tinian reported having the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the CNMI at 99.8%.

In its COVID-19 update late Tuesday, CHCC said the 33 new cases were identified through surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. Of that number, CHCC reported that one was identified on Jan. 9 and the remaining 32 were identified on Jan. 10.

By identification method, CHCC reported that 15 were found through contact tracing, 15 through community testing, and three through travel testing. The vaccination statuses of the 33 individuals were pending verification. The 33 have been isolated and are being actively monitored, said CHCC.

As of Jan. 11, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: five are unvaccinated, five vaccinated, and one on a ventilator.

As of Jan. 10, there have been 2,987 recoveries, 403 active cases, and 17 COVID-19-related deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021.

Tinian is 99.8% vaccinated

In related news, the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan posted on its Facebook page yesterday that the island has now the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the CNMI, with 99.8% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The office posted a screengrab from the www.vaccinatecnmi.com dashboard that showed that 1,861 of Tinian’s 1,865 eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Kudos to all for taking the necessary steps to protect yourselves and others,” said the office.

Guam logs 273rd death

In Guam, the Joint Information Center confirmed the island’s 273rd COVID-19-related death yesterday. The patient was a 90-year-old partially vaccinated male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Dec. 27 and was pronounced dead in the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 5.

A statement from Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero about the death was included in the JIC press release.

“A loved one’s passing is a difficult time, and to his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I extend our deepest condolences,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a JIC news release. “We honor his memory and all our victims of COVID-19 by forging forward in our response, using all the tools at our disposal to protect others from this deadly virus.”

Guam also reported 422 new positive cases last Tuesday, with 126 cases identified through contact tracing, and 516 cases yesterday. That’s 938 new cases in just two days.

CNMI vaccinations

For the latest update on the CNMI’s vaccination efforts, CHCC reported that 209 COVID-19 shots were administered on Jan. 11, bringing the CNMI’s vaccination rate to 97.2%. Registering for vaccinations can be done at www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

For the latest update on COVID-19 testing efforts, CHCC reported that 454 tests were conducted on Jan. 10. Registering for CBT can be done at https://covidtesting.chcc.health. While waiting on your COVID-19 test results, CHCC asks you to stay home as much as possible and limit your contact with others.