OAG opposes early release for man convicted of murder

Posted on Jan 13 2022

The Office of the Attorney General criminal division has issued a memo to the CNMI Board of Parole strongly opposing parole for a man who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006.

According to OAG Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds, the OAG greatly opposes the grant of parole to Francisco Pua Aguon, who was found guilty by jury trial and sentenced to serve a 50-year sentence for the charge of murder in the first degree.

Aguon, who has already served over 30 years of his sentence, is applying for parole and is set to face the CNMI Board of Parole today at 9am.

“This type of crime should be a very strong aggravating factor during the parole decision. We respectfully request that his application be denied. We believe the inmate is not suitable for parole. The inmate has only served 16 years of his sentence as of Jan. 12, 2022, and has over 33 years of his remaining sentence on this heinous crime, the most serious offense we face as a society,” Hinds said.

He said it is necessary for Aguon to remain incarcerated to serve as an example for others that murder is not tolerated.

“This type of deviant behavior demands significant incarceration to prevent the possibility of other acts of violence, and also to serve as a deterrent to others in the community that such behavior ultimately will not be tolerated. The consequences of the inmate’s actions in committing such a fatal and brutal crime should ultimately be a reminder that justice to the victim, his family, the community, and to the Commonwealth must be served to his full sentence and nothing less,” he said. “Most of all, the Commonwealth would like to remind the board that the inmate walked free for three years before he was formally brought before the court. Therefore, the Commonwealth expresses its outmost concern over granting the inmates eligibility for parole given the severity of the nature of the offense and the depravity of the inmates’ act.”

In addition, Hinds argues that Aguon poses a serious threat to the community therefore he should not be granted parole. “[Aguon] poses as a threat to the safety and welfare of the Commonwealth. Our position before the board for early release on parole is very clear, especially for felonious crimes resulting in acts of murder, that the inmate needs to serve the full maximum sentence imposed as part of his sentencing to hopefully deter him from any future criminal activity. The loss of a life can never be recovered or compensated, and most of all, the family of the victim of this horrific offense deserve absolute justice. Anything less than the full sentence does not serve that purpose, nor does it serve justice to the victim’s family, and justice to the community, and the people of the Commonwealth,” he stated.

Aside from Aguon, Robert Shineachi, a man who is currently serving a 25-year sentence for sexual abuse of a minor, is also set to face the Board of Parole today.

The OAG also strongly opposes his early release.

“The Commonwealth vigorously requests for the board’s favorable disposition in denying the inmate’s application for parole at this time, and further requests that the board consider the Commonwealth’s request for the inmate to serve the entire maximum remaining sentence. The law was passed by the people to send a strong message to offenders. Offenders of sexual assault are therefore sentenced to go to jail for a very long period of time. Eleven years has definitely not represented a very long period of time, yet alone the total of 25 years that the inmate was sentenced to serve, nor does it serve the ends of justice. The inmate should have considered the hardship before he committed the crime and should serve his imposed jail term to the maximum possible so that he will have a deterrent effect of his consequences upon his release in hopes that he will not commit the same crime. Lastly, let us not forget the voices of his victims, as one of his daughters stated in her written request ‘I want that man sentenced for life/to death,’” Hinds said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

