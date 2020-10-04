Satur, Tenorio stand out

Jonah Delos Reyes, left, lines up a putt, while Juan Diaz watches his ball roll in one of holes on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort during the #WeBelieve Golf Tournament last Saturday. (Roselyn B,. Monroyo)

The tried-and-tested pair of Tony Satur and Dung Tenorio ruled the #WeBelieve Golf Tournament held on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort last Saturday.

Satur and Tenorio, who had teamed up in several golf competitions in the past and had their share of victories, triumphed anew in the Angel Demapan-organized event after firing a 9-under par 63. The winning duo highlighted its impressive showing in the 2-man best ball event with a 6-under par 30 on the back nine, built around six birdies (holes No. 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, and 18) and three pars (hole Nos. 10, 14, and 17).

The champion pair had a near flawless game, as it bogeyed only one hole—the par-3, 155-yard No. 7. Satur and Tenorio made up for the bogey by saving par in the last two holes on the front nine—both par-4s (371-yard No. 8 and 346-yard No. 9) and still finished with an under par (3 under) as they earlier birdied the par-4, 372-yard hole No. 1; par-5, 477-yard No. 2; par-5, 447-yard No. 5; and par-4, 355-yard No. 6.

Tenorio and Satur’s 3-under par 33 in the first nine holes put them in third place behind Paul Kaipat and Franco Santos (5-under 31) and Rep. Marco Peter (R-Saipan) and J.J. Atalig (4-under 32) before leaping to first with an even better game in the last nine holes. Santos and Kaipat settled for the runner-up honors in the low gross category after carding a 3-under 33 on the back for an 8-under 64, while Atalig and Peter had the similar scores to drop to third with their 7-under 65.

Angel Demapan, center, presents the first place prize to Tony Satur, left, and Dung Tenorio during the awards ceremony for the #WeBelieve Golf Tournament. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Meanwhile, in the double peoria category, Alex Tudela and John Rebuenog took the first place honors after recording a net 67.20. The registered a handicap of – 1.20 and gross 66 after shooting a 34 and 32 on the front and back nines, respectively.

Joining Tudela and Rebuenog in the Top 3 were the duo of Christine Route and Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho and the pair of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Alex Sablan. Kamikaze and Route, who had a zero handicap, notched second place after tallying gross and net scores of 69 (36 on the front nine and 33 on the back), while Torres and Sablan posted a net score of 69.40 after deducting their 9.60 handicap from their gross score of 79 (41 in the first nine holes and 38 in the last).

Meanwhile, Demapan thanked the more than 130 players who joined last weekend’s competition and acknowledged the following sponsors of the event: Hive Analytics; Helios Engineering Group; Seaside Restaurant; Latte Stone Hotel; Tribe Marianas; Stitched Hat Co.; Annie’s Ice Cup; Jesse and Wawa Atalig; Karl Nabors, Cecilia Taitano; Daniel Aquino; Roy Ada; Randall Pangelinan; Reps. Joseph Guerrero, Peter, John Paul Sablan, Ralph Naraja, and Ivan Blanco; Sen. Sixto Igisomar; and Senate President Victor Hocog.

Demapan added that he is planning to have the #WeBelieve Golf Tournament as a regular event and name a beneficiary for the funds that will be raised in future competitions.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
