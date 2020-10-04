Feger to introduce Rocball in Argentina

James Feger officiates a Rocball game at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (Contributed Photo)

Rocball founder James Feger will be introducing the sport to Argentina via online session on Oct. 8.

Feger said he will have a 7am (Saipan time) presentation to Argentina’s Codasport, a group that features alternative sports in the Latin American country. Feger added that after Argentina, he will reach out to Pakistan and will also hold an online session later this month. The Rocball founder is pleased with the growth of the sport that originated here.

“Rocball is being played on the national level in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Rocball is also a registered sport in Egypt, Morocco, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Spain, Kenya, Tanzania, Liberia, and Spain. And, of course here on Saipan, we have players from every major island group in Micronesia who have played Rocball at Marianas High School,” Feger said.

Rocball is played both in indoor and outdoor. It is a game derivative of volleyball (and uses a goal like soccer) with its roots of play inspired by the Meso-American sport of Tlachtli. Rocball’s offensive and defensive multiple points scoring system is played under a quarter/set rules of play. The quarter/set system is a combination of the clock system in which teams win a game by total points scored within a specific amount of playing time, and the set system where the winner of a game is based on the amount of time it takes to win a certain number of sets. (PR)

