BREAKING NEWS: 3 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 53rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 5:57pm on Saturday, Oct. 3. The patient was a 68-year-old man with an underlying health condition. He was admitted to GRMC on October 3 and tested positive upon admission.

The 54th COVID-19-related death also occurred at GRMC at approximately 6pm on Sunday, Oct. 4. The patient was a 47-year-old female with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 4 and tested positive upon admission.

The 55th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:01pm today. The patient was a 51-year-old female with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GMH on Oct. 5 and tested positive upon admission.

“As we continue to mourn those lost in the battle against COVID-19, I am saddened with the news of three more members of our community who have succumbed to this terrible virus. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh, [Tenorio] and I express our condolences and sympathies to their families and friends. You have the support of an island that shares in your sorrow,” said Guam Gov. Leon Guerrero. “Don’t wait until it’s too late to get help. COVID-19-related or not, the best thing you can do for your health is get treatment. If you’re feeling sick, go to your doctor, or call 311 to reach our Nurse Triage Hotline if you need more information. The sooner you come in, the sooner our doctors and nurses can treat you and help you get better.”