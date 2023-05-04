360 Revolving Restaurant now open for lunch

By
|
Posted on May 05 2023
Share

360 Revolving Restaurant is can’t miss especially if you’re in Susupe—just look for the tallest building around. (MARK RABAGO)

The only revolving restaurant in the CNMI is reopening for lunch in yet another sign that local businesses are embracing the return to normalcy following the past couple of years under the cloud of COVID-19.

“We reopened for lunch just hoping we will get enough lunch traffic to justify staying open constantly for lunch. We will be serving our entire menu and offering a 10% discount on the whole menu,” said  360 Revolving Restaurant co-owner Andrew Colburn.

The discount is applicable only to local customers and diners wishing to avail of the promotion must show proof of local residency such as driver’s license.

Through the years, 360 Revolving Restaurant has become known for its signature burgers like the Monster Burger, Spicy Taco Burger, Pika Burger, and 360 Naked Burger, just to name a few.

Their grilled items are also a must-try with grilled pork chops, grilled garlic shrimp, and grilled mahi-mahi on the top of the list.

Reflecting on Saipan’s melting pot of cultures, 360 Revolving Restaurant also has a wide selection of Asian dishes like sizzling sisig, chicken inasal, and chicken teriyaki.

360 Revolving Restaurant’s cheeseburger with bacon. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

 

360 Revolving Restaurant’s chicken fajitas. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

 

360 Revolving Restaurant’s chicken inasal. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Pining for south-of-the-border fare, Texas fajitas, fabulous wet burritos, carne asada, and pulled pork, chicken, or beef tacos are also on the menu.

You also won’t get wrong ordering spaghetti and meatballs or shrimp penne ala vodka. Also not to be snubbed are 360 Revolving Restaurant’s array of classic pizza flavors—supreme beef, meat lovers, pepperoni, and the much-maligned but everyone’s secret favorite Hawaiian pizza.

For dessert, southern bread pudding in bourbon cream sauce is always a sweet-tooth’s delight.

Aside from reopening for lunch and the 10% discount promotion, 360 Revolving Restaurant also has happy hour everyday from 5pm to 7pm where drinks and appetizers are off 25%.

Colburn, who along with his business partners acquired the restaurant that crowns the old Nauru Building around four years ago, said business has been tough the past couple of years especially with the pandemic.

He also didn’t mince words after not being considered for the Building Optimism, Opportunities, and Stability Together or the BOOST grant program.

“It has really been tough, trying to compete with all the restaurants that got all that free money. We received zero, although we served the island all during the pandemic. It’s not fair! We just survived, but it is getting harder and harder…not sure we will survive unless something positive happens,” he said.

Before taking the helm at 360 Revolving Restaurant, Colburn operated a restaurant in Honduras for 10 years so he certainly knows his chops in the food and beverage industry.

Asked what makes his new restaurant head and shoulders above the rest, aside from the obvious 360-degree view and the hourly rotation, Colburn said the service and food at 360 Revolving Restaurant is the best on Saipan, bar none.

360 Revolving Restaurant is open every day from 11am to 2pm for lunch and 5am to 9pm for dinner. It can comfortably seat close to 200 customers. For more information and for reservations, call (670) 789-2523.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 5, 2023, 6:23 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune