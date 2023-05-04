360 Revolving Restaurant now open for lunch

Share











The only revolving restaurant in the CNMI is reopening for lunch in yet another sign that local businesses are embracing the return to normalcy following the past couple of years under the cloud of COVID-19.

“We reopened for lunch just hoping we will get enough lunch traffic to justify staying open constantly for lunch. We will be serving our entire menu and offering a 10% discount on the whole menu,” said 360 Revolving Restaurant co-owner Andrew Colburn.

The discount is applicable only to local customers and diners wishing to avail of the promotion must show proof of local residency such as driver’s license.

Through the years, 360 Revolving Restaurant has become known for its signature burgers like the Monster Burger, Spicy Taco Burger, Pika Burger, and 360 Naked Burger, just to name a few.

Their grilled items are also a must-try with grilled pork chops, grilled garlic shrimp, and grilled mahi-mahi on the top of the list.

Reflecting on Saipan’s melting pot of cultures, 360 Revolving Restaurant also has a wide selection of Asian dishes like sizzling sisig, chicken inasal, and chicken teriyaki.

Pining for south-of-the-border fare, Texas fajitas, fabulous wet burritos, carne asada, and pulled pork, chicken, or beef tacos are also on the menu.

You also won’t get wrong ordering spaghetti and meatballs or shrimp penne ala vodka. Also not to be snubbed are 360 Revolving Restaurant’s array of classic pizza flavors—supreme beef, meat lovers, pepperoni, and the much-maligned but everyone’s secret favorite Hawaiian pizza.

For dessert, southern bread pudding in bourbon cream sauce is always a sweet-tooth’s delight.

Aside from reopening for lunch and the 10% discount promotion, 360 Revolving Restaurant also has happy hour everyday from 5pm to 7pm where drinks and appetizers are off 25%.

Colburn, who along with his business partners acquired the restaurant that crowns the old Nauru Building around four years ago, said business has been tough the past couple of years especially with the pandemic.

He also didn’t mince words after not being considered for the Building Optimism, Opportunities, and Stability Together or the BOOST grant program.

“It has really been tough, trying to compete with all the restaurants that got all that free money. We received zero, although we served the island all during the pandemic. It’s not fair! We just survived, but it is getting harder and harder…not sure we will survive unless something positive happens,” he said.

Before taking the helm at 360 Revolving Restaurant, Colburn operated a restaurant in Honduras for 10 years so he certainly knows his chops in the food and beverage industry.

Asked what makes his new restaurant head and shoulders above the rest, aside from the obvious 360-degree view and the hourly rotation, Colburn said the service and food at 360 Revolving Restaurant is the best on Saipan, bar none.

360 Revolving Restaurant is open every day from 11am to 2pm for lunch and 5am to 9pm for dinner. It can comfortably seat close to 200 customers. For more information and for reservations, call (670) 789-2523.