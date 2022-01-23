By
|
Posted on Jan 24 2022
Share

"

Tania Tan has reset her own CNMI 3,000m record with a time of 10:57.58 in the Ramapo Season Opener indoor track meet last Jan. 21 at the Armory Track in New York City.
The 20-year-old Fordham University junior eclipsed her old record of 11:26.54 set at the Stockon University Invitational in 2021.

“I’m just happy to know that my training has been paying off and I’m always glad to represent the NMI even when I’m not back on the islands,” Tan told Saipan Tribune in a social media message.

More than the distance, she said overcoming the mental aspect of running the track 15 times was the toughest challenge.

“It was an indoor track meet so it was on a 200 meter banked indoor track at the Armory in NYC. I had to run 15 laps which was also mentally tough because it is just so many laps,” she said.

Tan finished seventh overall and was the second Fordham runner to cross the finish line, helping the team secure a definitive victory at the meet.

Fordham scored 120 points, followed by Iona University with 76 points, and Wagner University with 71.5 points. Fordham is a NCAA Division 1 school, competing in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

“I want to thank everyone who’s been supporting me throughout my running career especially Northern Marianas Athletics,” she said.

Tan is pursuing a double major at Fordham University in Anthropology and Digital Technology and Emerging Media. She is also minoring in sports journalism.

Tan, a familiar name in distance running in the CNMI, was the 2019 valedictorian from Saipan International School and is currently a member of the Run Saipan board of directors. She was a Varsity Cross Country and Track runner at SIS, serving as a two-year captain for Cross Country. She also earned the distinction of team MVP for Cross Country.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Tania and her accomplishments,” commented former coach, Dr. Ron Snyder, headmaster at SIS and middle/long distance coach for Northern Marianas Athletics. “Especially with the added difficulties put upon her by the pandemic. This shows a level of perseverance that is truly remarkable.”

In addition to school-level competitions, Tan was an All-Island Top 15 girls finisher at the 2018 Asia Pacific Invitational Cross Country Championship, helping the team place fourth overall.

She represented the CNMI at the 2018 Oceania Cross Country Championships in Australia, the 2019 South Pacific Games and was the 3,000- and 5,000-meter champion at the Oceania Micronesian Regional Championship, while earning a silver medal in the U18 1,500 meters.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 24, 2022, 6:10 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:11 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune