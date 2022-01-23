Bill that authorizes naming of buildings, streets on Rota is OK’d

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed Friday a Senate local bill that authorizes the naming of buildings and streets on Rota after those who have made significant contributions to their communities.

Torres informed Rota Legislative Delegation co-chairs Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind) and Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind), as well as Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), that he signed Senate Local Bill 22-10 into Rota Local Law 22-06. The Rota Legislative Delegation unanimously passed the bill last Dec. 9.

Authored by Santos, the bill’s purpose is to amend the Commonwealth Code to allow naming of public buildings and streets and names of individuals who are still alive and have made significant contributions to their communities.

Santos told Saipan Tribune over the weekend that a previous local law, Rota Local Law 7-1, had established the naming of streets or public buildings and facilities for individuals who are no longer living and made significant contributions to Rota. Santos said, however, the Rota Legislative Delegation also recognizes there are individuals who are still living and that they too have made significant contributions to the island and deserve to be honored as well.

The senator extended her gratitude to the former chairpersons and former members of the Rota Street Naming Commission, and current chairperson Mayor Efraim M. Atalig, and members for pursuing an amendment to Rota Local Law 7-1 in order to complete its plans on the street naming, subject to at least one public hearing on Rota, and approval or disapproval of their plans by the Rota Legislative Delegation.