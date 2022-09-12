Billie is MRA’s Rider of the Year

Share











Billie Inabo Pangelinan was awarded the coveted Marianas Racing Association Rider of the Year plaque during the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series awards banquet last Saturday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

The 13-year-old student from Dandan Middle School was emotional as she accepted the award from MRA president Charles Cepeda with tears of joy trickling down her face. “I really wasn’t expecting to be the Rider of the Year. Honestly, I thought it’d be my brother, Corry!” she said.

The younger Pangelinan, who was the top point-getter in the Power Puff Girls Class and also raced in the Mini II Class, admitted she’s still in shock a day after winning the most prestigious award from the island’s motocross club.

“I had many emotions. I was really surprised. I was numb too and I froze. I was so, so happy I couldn’t believe I was the Rider of the Year! Everyone’s support that night made me feel so happy and delighted!” she added.

Pangelinan dedicated her 2022 MRA Rider of the Year award to her brother Corry and coach Ellery Cruz.

“They’ve made me the rider and the person I am today. I am so thankful I had them throughout my motocross career. Without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today. I do want to also send my thanks to my family, friends, and fans! Thank you all for taking the time to come and support me and my team out on the track!”

She also extended her heartfelt kudos to her sponsors Ericco Racing Team, Pokka (MarPac), Marianas Native, Joeten Motors Co., YCO True Value Hardware, Herman’s Bakery, and 4evercnmi.

MRA president Charles Cepeda said it’s always an honor to select the Rider of the Year the past two seasons of the Monster Energy Point Series.

“This year is a bit tougher and not as clear-cut as the dominance of our Rider of the Year last year, Theresa Borja. Once again, I congratulate Theresa for having such a fantastic year last year and for having a valiant year this year.”

He said Pangelinan has shown improvement, determination, and grit in racing this past season and that’s why she’s the 2022 Rider of the Year.

“She’s shown improvement from last year in both riding skills and bike maintenance. She’s also shown determination by lining up at the starting gate and making sure everything is prepped for the best start.”

However, aside from her aptitude in conquering the course and making sure her Honda CRF150R is always in tip-top shape, Pangelinan also earned Cepeda’s nod for how she conducts herself in the presence of other riders.

“This year’s Rider of the Year you see her walking around the pits always smiling as she greets everyone. She fits right in with others. I sometimes see her on top of fellow racers at every tent. But as soon as she gets to the starting gate, that determination and posture shifts. These same fellow racers in the pits turn into a true rivalry at the starting gates, and her posture is focused on being a winner on the track. She has truly become one of the inspirations for what MRA is all about—family and friends racing in Cowtown,” said Cepeda.

For the record, Pangelinan won the Power Puff Girls Class’ No. 1 plaque after accumulating 337 points during the season. Nanako Celis finished second with 314 points with Shaniah Alvarez completing the Top 3 with 222 points. She also finished sixth overall in the Mini II Class for the 2022 season with 208 points.

Winners of the other classes of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

