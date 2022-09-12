Billie is MRA’s Rider of the Year

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2022

Tag:
Share

Billie Inabo Pangelinan proudly holds up her 2022 Rider of the Year plaque during the Marianas Racing Association 2022 Monster Energy Point Series awards banquet last Saturday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan. She is joined on stage by MRA officials, led by president Charles Cepeda, and her family. (MARK RABAGO)

Billie Inabo Pangelinan was awarded the coveted Marianas Racing Association Rider of the Year plaque during the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series awards banquet last Saturday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

The 13-year-old student from Dandan Middle School was emotional as she accepted the award from MRA president Charles Cepeda with tears of joy trickling down her face. “I really wasn’t expecting to be the Rider of the Year. Honestly, I thought it’d be my brother, Corry!” she said.

The younger Pangelinan, who was the top point-getter in the Power Puff Girls Class and also raced in the Mini II Class, admitted she’s still in shock a day after winning the most prestigious award from the island’s motocross club.

“I had many emotions. I was really surprised. I was numb too and I froze. I was so, so happy I couldn’t believe I was the Rider of the Year! Everyone’s support that night made me feel so happy and delighted!” she added. 

Pangelinan dedicated her 2022 MRA Rider of the Year award to her brother Corry and coach Ellery Cruz.

“They’ve made me the rider and the person I am today. I am so thankful I had them throughout my motocross career. Without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today. I do want to also send my thanks to my family, friends, and fans! Thank you all for taking the time to come and support me and my team out on the track!”

She also extended her heartfelt kudos to her sponsors Ericco Racing Team, Pokka (MarPac), Marianas Native, Joeten Motors Co., YCO True Value Hardware, Herman’s Bakery, and 4evercnmi.

MRA president Charles Cepeda said it’s always an honor to select the Rider of the Year the past two seasons of the Monster Energy Point Series.

“This year is a bit tougher and not as clear-cut as the dominance of our Rider of the Year last year, Theresa Borja. Once again, I congratulate Theresa for having such a fantastic year last year and for having a valiant year this year.”

He said Pangelinan has shown improvement, determination, and grit in racing this past season and that’s why she’s the 2022 Rider of the Year. 

“She’s shown improvement from last year in both riding skills and bike maintenance. She’s also shown determination by lining up at the starting gate and making sure everything is prepped for the best start.”

However, aside from her aptitude in conquering the course and making sure her Honda CRF150R is always in tip-top shape, Pangelinan also earned Cepeda’s nod for how she conducts herself in the presence of other riders.

“This year’s Rider of the Year you see her walking around the pits always smiling as she greets everyone. She fits right in with others. I sometimes see her on top of fellow racers at every tent. But as soon as she gets to the starting gate, that determination and posture shifts. These same fellow racers in the pits turn into a true rivalry at the starting gates, and her posture is focused on being a winner on the track. She has truly become one of the inspirations for what MRA is all about—family and friends racing in Cowtown,” said Cepeda.

For the record, Pangelinan won the Power Puff Girls Class’ No. 1 plaque after accumulating 337 points during the season. Nanako Celis finished second with 314 points with Shaniah Alvarez completing the Top 3 with 222 points. She also finished sixth overall in the Mini II Class for the 2022 season with 208 points.

Winners of the other classes of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
 

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

MRA
0

Cepeda pleasantly surprised MRA continues to grow

Posted On Jan 28 2022
, By
0

MRA to have Turkey Cross Race this Sunday

Posted On Nov 25 2021
, By
0

MRA gets ‘new toy’ from ARPA money

Posted On Nov 18 2021
, By
0

MRA to hold Labor Day Race this Sunday

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2022, 7:36 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 5 m/s SW
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune