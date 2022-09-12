Ada: Opening of schools went smoothly

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2022
Alfred Ada

Education  Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada is impressed on how all schools are starting off the first couple of weeks of School Year 2022-2023.

“The opening of schools went smoothly,” he said.

He also points to the new software that all Public School System faculty members and staff are looking forward to using, as he believes it provides more security and functionality.

PSS is changing the database system from AdminPlus to Infinite Campus. The new software is to improve efficiency and tighten and secure student information, according to Ada.

Ada said it’s also all systems go for the Office of Pupil Transportation and its 50 buses and vans.

This current school year, face masks are also optional at all PSS campuses.

However, PSS “highly encourages” its stakeholder-teachers, staff, students, and parents-to consider their personal level of risk when deciding on mask-wearing.

In a recent memorandum, Ada said that effective SY 2022-2023, the wearing of face masks will no longer be mandated. “Together as one system” we have worked hard to mitigate the COVID-19 situation in our school communities,” he said.

The PSS chief, however, assured that PSS will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community and will keep everyone updated as circumstances change.

He cited several positive achievements at PSS, including the system’s high vaccination rate against COVID-19.

“Last school year, we launched a strong vaccination campaign and we are pleased to report that all our school and department are now at a 90%-plus vaccination rate. In collaboration with our local health partners, we were able to open up opportunities for testing and vaccination at our school sites and Central Office on a quarterly basis. We have four school nurses and 15 school monitoring and outreach specialists on board and have the necessary equipment and resources to directly assist with mitigating the spread of COVID-19 on campus.”

With the latest update from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. indicating that the CNMI is in Community Level Low, the wearing of face masks is now optional for all employees and students while on PSS premises until further notice.

“However, we highly encourage our stakeholders to consider their personal level of risk when deciding on mask-wearing.”

He assured that PSS will continue to revisit its health protocols and make decisions in the best interest of students.

Overall, Ada does his best to be more involved throughout the school by visiting every PSS school to understand their procedure.

“I try to visit the schools at least one school a day on my way to my office. Keeping in touch with the principals, having that one-to-one conversation. In addition to my school visit, I make it a point that I visit a class to talk with students and teachers. It’s a golden moment, every time. Being visible at the school keeps me grounded.”

“The State Board of Education and myself are very proud of the faculty and staff of the CNMI Public School System. We are a purposeful community of teaching and learners,” he added.

FAHIM UDDIN
