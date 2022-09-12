Inaugural Fiesta Friday at the NMI Museum

M2 Fitness Zumba group hands over a check worth $2,000 to NMI Museum director Dan Aquino during the Inaugural Fiesta Friday last week. (PHOTOS By LEIGH GASES)
Petlas Marianas gives a traditional performance during the inaugural Fiesta Fridays at the NMI Museum grounds.
A line is seen at the Isla Shaved Ice booth at the NMI Museum grounds during the inaugural Fiesta Friday last week.
Food and small business booths and people are seen lined up at the NMI Museum grounds during the inaugural Fiesta Fridays last week.
M2 Fitness Zumba group is seen performing on stage during the inaugural Fiesta Fridays last week at the NMI Museum grounds.
People line up in front of Lyns BBQ booth in the NMI Museum grounds last week for the inaugural Fiesta Fridays.
An APU restaurant staff is seen preparing a takeout box last Friday in the NMI Museum grounds for the inaugural Fiesta Fridays.
A vendor sears a tortilla in their Beef Shawarma booth last Friday at the NMI Museum grounds for the inaugural Fiesta Fridays.
People are seen around the NMI Museum grounds during the inaugural Fiesta Fridays last week.
Kid’s bouncy houses and families are seen at the NMI Museum grounds last week in the inaugural Fiesta Fridays.
Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.