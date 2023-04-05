Cardinals shut down D-9ers, 18-0

Share











The Cardinals shut down the D-9ers, 18-0, for their second win of the Tan Holdings-Saipan Baseball League 2023 season at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Baseball Field Tuesday night.

With a powerful lineup of veteran ball players, the Cardinals made light work of the D-9ers from the get-go.

From the first inning, D-9ers pitching and defense were ripped to shreds as four errors allowed the Cardinals to reach base and bring in nine runs.

Only one batter, Isaiah Lizama, got on base off an error in the first for the D-9ers. But Cardinals pitcher Jonah Flores shook off the jitters and dominated the strike zone throu Masaharu’s RBI single, followed by another double by Brian Camacho.

Jerald Cabrera was on base again after a single and ran home after a fielding error during Eli Aughenbaugh’s at-bat for a five-run inning.

At this point, the D-9ers could not muster a single run and the game ended early as the Cardinals brought in three more runs in the last inning for a blowout 18-0 game.

In the Natives-Braves game last Thursday, the former held on to a 4-1 win.

Both teams were scoreless until the Natives’ Ben Leon Guerrero brought in Ankie Guerrero in the third inning.

Juan Tenorio then hit a single and later stole home after a wild pitch by Braves pitcher Jaydan Tenorio. Jaydan Tenorio then put the next batter on base after he hit him with a pitch, who then proceeded to steal a base.

The next inning wasn’t better for the Braves as Austin Benavente hit a lead off single, followed by Cameron Towai. They were then brought in by Keoni Lizama for a two-run inning.

Only one run was made in the sixth inning by Noah Aguon. That was all they wrote for the Braves as they could not produce further.