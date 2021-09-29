Third time’s the charm for Shuman, Nagisa in 500m

From right, Shuman Barman, Richard Zhao, and Siwoo Lee finished 1-2-3 during the final Triple Crown Open Water Swim Series last Saturday in the waters off Civic Center Beach in Susupe. (Mark Rabago)

Persistence finally paid off for Shuman Barman and Nagisa Litulumar after the two up-and-coming Swimming Center Tsunami Saipan members finally won the 500m race of Saipan Swim Club’s final Triple Crown Open Water Swim Series last Saturday, Sept. 25, in the waters off Civic Center Beach in Susupe.

Barman was the first swimmer in the men’s division to finish the race in 8:00.65. He was followed by teammates Richard Zhao and Siwoo Lee who came in at 8:15.55 and 9:21.93. respectively.

The top swimmer in the division was just relieved he finally won in the last race of the open water series.

“This was the third time I swam in this contest and I was hoping that I will win. Before I was about to swim I was scared that I might get pushed back but luckily I wasn’t. I swam the course and ended up getting first place and I was happy about it. I look forward to the next ocean swim,” he said.

Like Barman, it was Zhao’s third time to race in the 500m and he was also happy with his runner-up finish.

“I really liked this race. This was my third time joining the race. I became faster each time. I’m very happy for my improvement. Thanks to my coach and my family.”

From left, Nagisa Litulumar, Kaya Braxton, and Maria Guerrero finished 1-2-3 during the final Triple Crown Open Water Swim Series last Saturday in the waters off Civic Center Beach in Susupe. (Mark Rabago)

More than competing, Lee said he was also glad he took part in the race for the experience.

“Ocean swimming needs more energy than swimming in the pool. But this event gave me a good memory after I met a stingray. It was awesome! Thank you for Team Tsunami and coach Hiro [Kimura].”

Litulumar was like a mermaid possessed after ruling the women’s division in a time of 8:19.03. Fellow Tsunami Saipan members Kaya Braxton and Maria Guerrero came in second and third with swims of 8:20.01 and 8:24.14, respectively.

Litulumar was just happy the third time was the charm for her in last Saturday’s race.

“It was my first time getting first place so I was really proud of myself. I never knew that I could get first place because there were a lot of fast swimmers doing 500 meters too. If we have another ocean swim I am aiming to get even more faster so that I could get a faster time and get another first place medal.”

Regardless of placing or not, Braxton said she’s just content in taking part in the race.

“Honestly if I didn’t get second place, I’m still happy. It was a little hard but still fun and really appreciate my coach. He always make us try our best and make us faster and swimmers in the swim meet did very good.”

Unlike the second open water swim a couple of months ago, Guerrero said the conditions were a lot more conducive for better swims.

“Sea conditions were a lot better than last time. I enjoyed this last ocean swim meet. I’m proud of being third place again as well as being a part of Team Tsunami,” she said.

Results of the 100m, 50m, and 25m open water races will be published in tomorrow’s issue of the Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
