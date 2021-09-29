Marciano honored with Japan foreign minister award

Gordon Ichihara Marciano, right, bows as he receives the Japan Foreign Minister

Gordon Ichihara Marciano, right, bows as he receives the Japan Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award from Consul Ono Kazuhiko of the Consular Office of Japan yesterday at Kevin’s Prime Rib & Seafood at Aqua Resort Club Saipan. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Gordon Ichihara Marciano was presented yesterday with the Japan Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award, making him the only fourth person in the CNMI to receive this award and the second local resident who has received the award in the past five years.

Consul Ono Kazuhiko, who heads the Consular Office of Japan on Saipan, presented Marciano with the award during a reception at Kevin’s Prime Rib & Seafood at Aqua Resort Club Saipan.

Ono said the award recognizes Marciano’s many achievements in his 30 years at Pacific Development Inc., where he “put in a great effort to attract Japanese tourists, [aided in the] recovery and repatriation of Japanese war dead and [assisted] with many peace memorial services,” including a service that was held in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Ono added that Marciano, alongside Gary Sword at the KKMP radio station, “introduced the history and strong relationship between Japan and the CNMI” to its listeners, as well as provided vital information to the local community, Japanese residents included, during the devastating periods that followed super typhoons Soudelor and Yutu.

Marciano has been part of PDI from 1991 to the present, starting as a public relations specialist to now being PDI’s managing director.

In remarks after receiving the award, Marciano said he has many people to thank and that it took a community effort to bring out the CNMI’s culture through stories told. “Please join me as I dedicate [this award] to everyone who’s not here. There’s so many to thank, and so many others out there in the community that opened up their books for us to ensure that we bring out the quality [of our culture] and ensure that we always share our culture. …I share this dedication to all of you that’s here because this is our story,” said Marciano.

The Japan Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award, which was established in 1984, is awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. This year, 177 individuals and 41 groups received the award worldwide.

