October is CNMI Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2021
Share
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios share a photo with members of the Commonwealth Cancer Association

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios share a photo with members of the Commonwealth Cancer Association outside the Office of the Governor yesterday. Shortly before the photo was taken, Torres and Palacios proclaimed October 2021 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month during a proclamation signing at the Office of the Governor conference room. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Nationally, breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women, behind lung cancer, and the chance of a woman developing invasive breast cancer at some point in their life is about 1 in 8. The National Cancer Institute predicts that it will see an estimated 232,340 new cases of breast cancer this year and that 36,620 women will die from the disease this year.

These and other sobering facts were shared Tuesday during the designation of October this year as CNMI Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios signing the proclamation document at the Office of the Governor conference room.

The proclamation urges women aged 20-years-old and older to speak with their healthcare providers about clinical breast exams and to also perform breast self-examinations. It was also learned that “lifestyle factors contribute significantly to the risk of developing breast cancer, as well as most cancers.” Torres and Palacios encourage women to educate themselves and explore the ways in which they can decrease their risk for breast cancer.

“We urge all women in the CNMI to discuss a preventive and screening program with their health care provider and become aware of potential risks of being diagnosed for breast cancer. Let’s continue to provide support for our survivors, their families, and our healthcare and community partners so that we can provide preventative care, decrease the risk for breast cancer, and promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Torres, shortly before signing the proclamation.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2021, 6:14 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune