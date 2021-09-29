October is CNMI Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Share











Nationally, breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women, behind lung cancer, and the chance of a woman developing invasive breast cancer at some point in their life is about 1 in 8. The National Cancer Institute predicts that it will see an estimated 232,340 new cases of breast cancer this year and that 36,620 women will die from the disease this year.

These and other sobering facts were shared Tuesday during the designation of October this year as CNMI Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios signing the proclamation document at the Office of the Governor conference room.

The proclamation urges women aged 20-years-old and older to speak with their healthcare providers about clinical breast exams and to also perform breast self-examinations. It was also learned that “lifestyle factors contribute significantly to the risk of developing breast cancer, as well as most cancers.” Torres and Palacios encourage women to educate themselves and explore the ways in which they can decrease their risk for breast cancer.

“We urge all women in the CNMI to discuss a preventive and screening program with their health care provider and become aware of potential risks of being diagnosed for breast cancer. Let’s continue to provide support for our survivors, their families, and our healthcare and community partners so that we can provide preventative care, decrease the risk for breast cancer, and promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Torres, shortly before signing the proclamation.