42nd Flame Tree Arts Festival will go back to the Civic Center

This year’s 42nd Flame Tree Arts Festival will be held at the Civic Center Park in Susupe on April 21, 22, and 23, and it will carry the same theme as last year’s “Healing Though Arts.”

Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture executive director Parker Y. Yobei recently requested help of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to appropriate $37,250 for the event.

The bulk of the budget is for the main stage (light and sound) in the amount of $13,000.

Yobei told SNILD chair Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan) that the festival continues to grow, and is now one of the largest annual arts and cultural festival in the Micronesian region.

He said the festival and CCAC continue to focus on “Healing Through Arts” for this year’s event theme.

Yobei said they believe that arts and this festival can play a big role in the community as everyone move forward from everything that the Commonwealth has been through the past four years.

He said the festival has grown greatly over the past 41 years because of the continued support of community leaders.

Last year’s 41st edition of the festival was held at the NMI Museum grounds and at the Sugar King Park, after being paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.