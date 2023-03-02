ERRATA
Erroneous FAC
The story published yesterday, March 2, 2023, that was titled “FAC remains the same for the month of March” incorrectly stated that the Fuel Adjustment Charge for the month of March remains at 50.27989 per kilowatt-hour. This is an error. This correct FAC for March is $0.27989 per kWh. Our apologies for this mistake. The online version of this story has already corrected this typographical error.
Headshot error
A story titled “CAO’s Nogis backs gillnet fishing” that was published on Feb. 24, 2023, mistakenly used the photo of Melvin Faisao under the name of Felix Nogis, the special assistant for the Carolinian Affairs Office. We apologize for the mistake. The online version of this story has already been corrected.