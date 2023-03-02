Igisomar gets full support of EAGI Committee, several others

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2023
Share

Sylvan Olopai Igisomar appears before the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee conducted last Wednesday afternoon for his confirmation hearing. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee conducted Wednesday afternoon a confirmation hearing for Sylvan Olopai Igisomar who was appointed to serve as secretary for the Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

The committee chaired by Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) heard the full support of several employees of DLNR and other people who testified in favor of Igisomar’s nomination.

After hearing the statements by committee members at the conclusion of the hearing, Babauta told Igisomar that it will be this committee’s privilege to make the recommendation to confirm his appointment to the full Senate body.

The chair commended the appointee for “rising to the challenge” and the call to return to active service at DLNR.

“You are a retiree of that department and I like to thank you for rising to the call,” she said.

Babauta said there is no question that Igisomar possesses the educational qualification and the wealth of experience that comes with that position.

The chair said it is her privilege to tell Igisomar that the committee has determined that he meets and possesses the necessary educational and professional qualification, experience, and character that come with that position of DLNR secretary.

Oscar M. Babauta, the newly appointed special assistant for the administration of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, introduced Igisomar to the committee at the hearing.

Oscar Babauta said Igisomar is an experienced professional with over 20 years of public service in natural resources and emergency management services.

He said the appointee is no longer stranger to DLNR, having served as a quarantine inspector for the Division of Agriculture many years back and a wildlife specialist for the Division of Fish and Wildlife before becoming the director of that division in 2006.

Igisomar was also a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and became the program coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. He is a graduate of the Northern Marianas College and has a master’s degree in Public Administration from Grand Canyon University.

Igisomar said he appeared before the committee deeply touched and inspired to be considered for this position of DLNR secretary by Palacios and Apatang.

“ I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to the governor and lieutenant governor and I am eager to confront the department’s challenges under their very capable leadership,” Igisomar said.

He said he is excited to join the members of the department’s rank and file.

“I have deep respect and administration for the able, dedicated, and courageous men and women who serve our community in the department day in and out, often in the face of danger and at personal risk, sacrifice,” he said.

Igisomar said he wishes now to navigate toward several short-term and long-term goals should he be confirmed to lead DLNR.

“I am an optimist. And I am full of hope about the future of the CNMI. Let us work together for a CNMI that can deliver more and better for our people,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 3, 2023, 6:28 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune