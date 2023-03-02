Igisomar gets full support of EAGI Committee, several others

Share











The Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee conducted Wednesday afternoon a confirmation hearing for Sylvan Olopai Igisomar who was appointed to serve as secretary for the Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

The committee chaired by Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) heard the full support of several employees of DLNR and other people who testified in favor of Igisomar’s nomination.

After hearing the statements by committee members at the conclusion of the hearing, Babauta told Igisomar that it will be this committee’s privilege to make the recommendation to confirm his appointment to the full Senate body.

The chair commended the appointee for “rising to the challenge” and the call to return to active service at DLNR.

“You are a retiree of that department and I like to thank you for rising to the call,” she said.

Babauta said there is no question that Igisomar possesses the educational qualification and the wealth of experience that comes with that position.

The chair said it is her privilege to tell Igisomar that the committee has determined that he meets and possesses the necessary educational and professional qualification, experience, and character that come with that position of DLNR secretary.

Oscar M. Babauta, the newly appointed special assistant for the administration of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, introduced Igisomar to the committee at the hearing.

Oscar Babauta said Igisomar is an experienced professional with over 20 years of public service in natural resources and emergency management services.

He said the appointee is no longer stranger to DLNR, having served as a quarantine inspector for the Division of Agriculture many years back and a wildlife specialist for the Division of Fish and Wildlife before becoming the director of that division in 2006.

Igisomar was also a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and became the program coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. He is a graduate of the Northern Marianas College and has a master’s degree in Public Administration from Grand Canyon University.

Igisomar said he appeared before the committee deeply touched and inspired to be considered for this position of DLNR secretary by Palacios and Apatang.

“ I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to the governor and lieutenant governor and I am eager to confront the department’s challenges under their very capable leadership,” Igisomar said.

He said he is excited to join the members of the department’s rank and file.

“I have deep respect and administration for the able, dedicated, and courageous men and women who serve our community in the department day in and out, often in the face of danger and at personal risk, sacrifice,” he said.

Igisomar said he wishes now to navigate toward several short-term and long-term goals should he be confirmed to lead DLNR.

“I am an optimist. And I am full of hope about the future of the CNMI. Let us work together for a CNMI that can deliver more and better for our people,” he said.