Water service interruptions for parts of Fina Sisu postponed

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that the water service interruption for the Joeten Subdivision in Fina Sisu scheduled for Sept. 20 has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Sept. 22, from 8am to 5:30pm.

CUC also said the scheduled water service interruption originally set tomorrow, Sept. 22, for customers located at the Joeten Subdivision in Fina Sisu along Bobolong Drive has been postponed to Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, from 8am to 5:30pm.

Both postponements were made due to inclement weather conditions to perform the work needed for the project. Customers should expect low water pressure to no water within the outage period.

The scheduled water service interruptions are to allow CUC’s contractor for the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project to perform the permanent abandonment of the existing 6-inch ACP at Tun Antonio Apa Road after the isolation and to also remove the temporary 6-inch gate valve and cap the existing ACP. Customers should expect normal water service soon thereafter.

This project is part of the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project funded by USEPA, to provide a more reliable water system. The transition work is in part of the decommissioning of the old waterline to eliminate risks of contamination and frequent line breaks.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)