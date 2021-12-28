70 new cases; 2,009 recovered; 13 hospitalized

By
|
Posted on Dec 29 2021
Fresh on the heels of confirming the CNMI’s 12th COVID-19-related death, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. late Monday night reported that 70 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, bringing the CNMI’s total to 2,963.

Of the 70, 24 were confirmed on Dec. 24 and 46 were confirmed on Dec. 26. The new cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored, said CHCC.

In related news, as of Dec. 26, a total of 2,009 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 infection, according to CHCC. Of the cases identified since Oct. 28 this year, there are currently 654 active cases and nine fatalities.

CHCC also reported that, as of Dec. 27, there were 13 active hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. By vaccination status, 10 are unvaccinated and three vaccinated. Two of the 12 are on a ventilator and one patient was discharged.

Of the 70 newest positive cases, 55 were found through contact tracing, 14 through community testing, and one through travel testing. CHCC said the vaccination statuses of the 70 were pending verification as of Monday night.

The CNMI’s vaccination rate now stands at 94%. Registering to receive COVID-19 vaccines can be done at www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

For COVID-19 testing efforts, CHCC reported that 215 tests were conducted on Dec. 26 comprising travel and surveillance testing but not including numbers from COVID-19 antigen testing conducted by the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Registering for testing can be done at https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

