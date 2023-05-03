8 NMI students are finalists in 9th Circuit Civics Contest

By
|
Posted on May 04 2023
Share

Eight students from the CNMI were officially namned finalists in the national 2023 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, with their video and essay entries advancing to the circuit level after the preliminary round.

In the essay category of the annual competition, all three winners are from Marianas High School. A U.S. Courts for the Ninth Circuit news release yesterday said that Jaimer Shawne Casama took first place and won $100 as his prize. Tyana Kay Cepeda took second place and its $75 prize, while Jia Ross Nicdao won third place and got $50.

The CNMI students who had winning video entries were Kagman High School duo Xinyi Ni and Vincent Razon, who took first place; the team of Joseph Victor Jimenez and Pony Tang from Marianas High School, who followed in second place; and Gavril Myles Santiago from Mt. Carmel School taking third place. The first-place team will be rewarded $100, the second-place winner will receive $75, and the third place will be given $50.

As one of the 15 judicial districts throughout the Ninth Circuit, the Northern Marianas held the local civics contest as a preliminary and elimination round, before submitting the top essays and videos to advance to the circuit level for the preliminary round in the 2023 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest.

In all, the Ninth Circuit received 966 essays and 86 videos this year, for a total of 1,052 entries.

Right now, judges, members of the bar, and court staff are reviewing and scoring the 45 essays and 30 videos that were selected to advance to the preliminary round at the circuit level.

The contest was open all students from grades 9-12, whether in public, private, parochial, charter schools and home-schooled children, as long as they were of equivalent grade status in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington state, the U.S. territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

With the theme “The 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution: What Should Our Next Amendment Be?” students were challenged to answer and to focus on three questions: “What amendment would they propose for our Constitution… and why?” Also, “how would they get their amendment ratified?”

The Ninth Circuit Public Information and Community Outreach Committee, judges, and court executives will determine the final winners at the circuit level.

Winners will be announced on the civics contest website: https://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest/ in June 2023.

First-place winners at the circuit level will be invited to attend the 2023 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference, and a total of $11,400 in cash prizes will be awarded to the Top 3 essay and video winners. Circuit-level winners will receive $3,000 for first place, $1,700 for second place and $1,000 for third place along with a commemorative prize. If those who win in the of the video portion of the competition are part of a team, then they will split the total cash prize.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 4, 2023, 1:06 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 13
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune