BWA, NMTech ink MOU on drone delivery system

An unmanned aerial vehicle company based in Guam called Bella Wings Aviation LLC has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Northern Marianas Technical Institute to manufacture the first groundbreaking drone delivery system in the CNMI.

The MOU will have BWA and NMTech setting up an apprenticeship program in collaboration with the CNMI Department of Labor to develop a local workforce that will developed for this potential new industry, which will use drones to deliver to inaccessible areas in the CNMI.

BWA chief executive officer and co-founder Charlie Hermosa and Hermosa’s partner, BWA-Valqari CEO Ryan Walsh, did a presentation about their program before members of the Legislature and some Cabinet officials in the governor’s conference room Tuesday afternoon.

Before the start of the presentation, Oscar M. Babauta, the special assistant for the Palacios-Apatang administration, said that NMTech will be working closely with the new venture. Babauta said this will not only bring economic prosperity to the people and the islands, but it will also initiate the start of a new industry, making available “tools for our younger generation and that is to go into high-tech manufacturing.”

In his message, which Babauta read to BWA officials last Tuesday, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said this collaboration between BWA and NMTech will kickstart the development of a new technology industry in the CNMI. “The use of technology is ever growing in everyday life. The CNMI takes pride in leading the way for bringing a new era of convenience and reliability to the region,” the governor’s message said.

Palacios is currently in the U.S. mainland on an official trip.

Palacios said he had heard that Hermosa had been traveling back and forth between Guam and the CNMI and had hired residents to conduct administrative work and research needed to make this drone industry a reality. Shortly after, he said, BWA began conducting demonstrations to first responders of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, and Emergency Management Office on the implementation of an effective drone and its enhanced situational awareness.

Acting Gov. David M. Apatang said he is sure BWA has painstakingly evaluated and re-evaluated the business environment in the CNMI before going this far.

“Good luck on your endeavor and welcome once again to the Commonwealth Mr. Hermosa and your team and primarily the company that will be flying its flag soon in our Commonwealth,” said Apatang in a statement.

As envisioned by Hermosa, this venture will open up this high-tech industry in this part of the world. He said the many times they’ve been coming back and forth started when they did the drone light show about a year ago for the Pacific Mini Games.

Hermosa said the support that they received, even the children working with them at night and helping them put the drones away and asking all sorts of questions, was just unbelievable.

He said they want to be able to create a network of delivery so that everybody has access to medicine.

“Medicine is No. 1 for us to be able to sustain,” Hermosa said.

He said the evolution of this technology led them to other aspects of the drone industry and that was when they started working with first responders.