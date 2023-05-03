Two-day vet clinic benefits 47 pets

Share











The Saipan Humane Society saw 47 dogs during two clinic days for vaccines, deworming, and flea/tick preventive last week.

According to a news release Tuesday, SHS also offered virtual consultations regarding specific health concerns during the clinic.

“Vaccines are necessary to protect our pets from parvovirus, distemper, and other life-threatening conditions. Flea and tick preventive not only helps keep your pet comfortable, but also reduces their risk of illness through tick-borne disease and other parasites that cause sarcoptic mange,” the SHS news release added.

The daily operations of Saipan Humane Society are managed by just two volunteers, but the organization said it is well-supported by the Saipan Mayor’s Office and Dog Control Program.

In addition to increasing access to veterinary services in the CNMI, SHS is also working with Saipan DCP to help increase adoptions out of the Mayor’s Animal Shelter. Currently, SHS’s clinic hours are limited as the organization works to develop efficient processes and partnerships that will ensure the sustainability of the organization. Starting mid-May, things will be ramping up as the organization welcomes two veterinarians for a monthlong spay/neuter campaign, along with consultations for sick animals and specialty surgeries.

If you signed up already on SHS spay/neuter waitlist, check your email as you should have received an appointment sign-up link for the spay/neuter clinic. If you have not received an email but are interested in signing up, go to www.saipanhumanesociety.org and click the link there. By clicking this link, you will be brought to a calendar where you can self-schedule your pet’s spay/neuter appointment at a time that works for you.

If you have any questions, email info@saipanhumanesociety.org or send a WhatsApp message to (670) 838-7387. Because this organization is small and busy, they do not have time to answer phone calls. If you can leave a WhatsApp text message, they can reply at their earliest convenience. (PR)