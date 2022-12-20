87 childcare providers attend monitoring tool orientation

Share











A total of 87 participants from nine childcare centers and one home provider completed last Dec. 17, 2022, an orientation on the newly revised CCDF Reach Higher CNMI Monitoring Tool at the Kagman Community Center.

Coaching staff from Evergreen Learning conducted this nine-hour session, which offered insights on how the monitoring tool will be utilized during quality care inspections. The session also provided an overview of the CCDF program and allowed attendees to ask essential questions about elements of the tool and other requirements aligned to health and safety and quality standards.

This training was made possible through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, CNMI CCDF Program under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs. (PR)