Waterline break repaired

By
|
Posted on Dec 21 2022
Commonwealth Utilities Corp. water operators are seen performing an emergency waterline repair on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road near the Chalan Kiya Mobil Gas Station. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

A 16-inch waterline break that triggered an emergency water outage and damaged the eastbound lane of the Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road next to the Chalan Kiya Mobil gas station yesterday morning has now been repaired.

Water operators of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. worked through two consecutive shifts starting at 5:35am to perform the emergency waterline repair, which has now restored water services to Chalan Laulau, portions of Gualo Rai, and south Garapan.

A water service interruption was in effect since Monday afternoon in the areas of As Terlaje, Chalan Laulau Middle Road and Beach Road, a portion of Gualo Rai on Middle Road, and south of Garapan on Beach Road from the Horiguchi Building to the Bank of Saipan branch.

Due to the extensive repairs and damage to the road, CUC closed the two eastbound lanes on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero across the Chalan Kiya Mobil gas station, and motorists were advised to proceed with caution when driving through the area.

CUC is now working closely with local vendors to restore the damaged asphalt on the road.

CUC executive director Gary Camacho said that they have been looking for a source of funding to enable CUC to replace the 16-inch water main on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero, which serves the majority of the central area of Saipan.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
