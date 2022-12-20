Clemency recommended for 9 inmates

By
|
Posted on Dec 21 2022
The CNMI Board of Parole has recommended that the CNMI governor pardon and grant clemency to nine parolees.

All five members of the CNMI Board of Parole voted Friday in favor of recommending clemency for parolees Olen K. Jacob, Daniel Quitugua, Jose Rabauliman, Natividad Sablan, Geraldine Sebaklim, Kenny Cruz, Alfredo Saures, Ambrosio Ogumoro, and Edward Deleon Guerrero—all of whom had applied for a grant of clemency.

According acting chief parole officer Jason Lizama, all five board members—two from Saipan, two from Rota, and one from Tinian—unanimously supported that a recommendation for clemency be forwarded to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to pardon these parolees.

Despite the Board of Parole’s recommendation, Torres still has the final say and he can grant or deny clemency for any one of the nine parolees.

Prior to the clemency hearing last Friday, the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division opposed a grant of clemency for three of the nine parolees: Quitugua, Rabauliman, and Deleon Guerrero.

According to Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds, Quitugua should not be granted clemency because he is a habitual offender who has not completed the conditions of his sentence, among other reasons.

“We have determined that Quitugua has not actually completed the conditions of his sentence because he should be serving his probation sentence of 10 years upon release [from] imprisonment and should not be considered for pardon until this condition has been met,” he said.

As for Rabauliman, Hinds pointed out that Rabauliman was convicted by trial and does not deserve any leniency nor does he deserve to be granted any clemency, considering that the crimes he committed are considered the most heinous crimes.

“Rabauliman was arrested for the charges of rape, oral copulation, kidnapping, and assault and battery. Rabauliman was tried before a jury on Dec. 20, 1999, at the Superior Court and was found guilty. He was sentenced to 41 years, all suspended except for 30 years. Even after the trial, Rabauliman used various means to seek sympathy. Granting clemency or pardon implies that these crimes are not taken seriously and sends a message that, despite the nature of the acts committed by Rabauliman, a grant of commutation or pardon will grant Rabauliman with forgiveness and relief [from] the legal consequences imposed on him by the law. Given these circumstances and the seriousness of the crime, the Office of the Attorney General opposes any grant of commutation or pardon to Rabauliman,” said Hinds.

As for Deleon Guerrero, Hinds said the OAG strongly opposes the grant of clemency because Deleon Guerrero was convicted of a violent crime.

“Given these aggravating circumstances and the seriousness of the crime, the OAG opposes any grant of commutation or clemency to Deleon Guerrero. He was convicted of very serious aggravated, violent crimes, therefore it is highly important to consider the severity of these crimes, and the violent nature of the acts committed,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
