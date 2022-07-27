9th Cycle Academy Graduation
After months of training, the 29 new Division of Customs and Biosecurity officers from the 9th Cycle Academy received their badges and their Basic Law Enforcement Certificate of Completion at their graduation ceremony on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom.
The academy was coordinated in partnership with the Northern Marianas College. The officers received training in multiple subjects that included constitutional and criminal law, report writing for law enforcement, officer survival skills, homeland security, transportation and border security, emergency vehicle operations, and firearms safety.