Man gets 6-year sentence for drug trafficking

Posted on Jul 28 2022
The Superior Court has imposed a six-year prison sentence on a man for drug trafficking.

Jeff Cabrera Magofna, 41, pleaded guilty last week to trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho, who handed down the six-year imprisonment term.

However, according to Camacho’s order following the hearing, Magofna will serve the first three years day for day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release or other similar programs while the remaining sentence is suspended.

The suspended part of the sentence may be imposed in whole or in part, though, if Magofna violated any law or Office of the Adult Probation rules, Camacho said.

Magofna was also given credit for 21 days of time served.

The judge, following the sentencing hearing, also vacated the jury trial scheduled for Sept. 19, 2022, before remanding Magofna to the Department of Corrections to start serving his sentence.

After serving his sentence, the defendant will be placed under supervised probation for a period of four years upon his release from prison.

During his hearing, Magofna was represented by court-appointed attorney Mark Scoggins while assistant attorney general Steven Kessel appeared for the government.

According to court documents, Magofna was initially charged with four counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, namely meth, and two counts of conspiracy to commit trafficking of a controlled substance. But, pursuant to the plea agreement he signed, the other charges against him were dismissed.

Meanwhile, Magofna’s co-defendant, Joey Cabrera Duenas, 42, was charged with two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy to commit trafficking of a controlled substance. The case against Duenas remains pending in court.

