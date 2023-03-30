A message from the CCLHS Program director

By
|
Posted on Mar 31 2023
Share

Jonas Barcinas

Hafa adai yan tirow!

I am very grateful and proud of the result of the UOG Chamorro Language Competition that took place recently in Guam. Our CNMI Public School System- Chamorro & Carolinian Language & Heritage Studies students from 16 schools traveled to Guam for an opportunity of a lifetime, especially the students who have never traveled out of CNMI. The learning from this experience will hopefully help our students understand the value of speaking their mother tongue and I am also hopeful that they will continue to appreciate, value, practice, and promote their indigenous languages both in Chamorro and Carolinian. This is one way that the CCLHS Program fosters and promotes the revitalization of our indigenous languages with our young children.

Now that we are free from the pandemic, our students and teachers are able to spend quality time practicing and preparing for this annual competition. This is where students compete in different categories and divisions. Students competed in Drawing-(K-12), Essay-(K-12), Oratorical-(9-12), Poetry Recitation-(6-12), Proficiency-(HS), Storytelling-(K-5), Male/Female Singer-(MS/HS), Kantan Chamorrita Style of Singing-(9-12), Song with Dance (9-12), Dramatic Interpretation (9-12), Children’s Choir (ES/MS), Chant-(9-12).

The performances of all the students are also a great reflection and alignment with what the teachers are teaching them in the classroom. The students felt confident standing in front of a large audience and presenting their pieces. Their experiences bring in the skills of public speaking, communication, and good sportsmanship.

Our CCLHS/Immersion teachers did an awesome job teaching and coaching their students in preparation for the event. I salute our parents and administrators for their utmost support. To the PSS Central Office, thank you for the financial assistance and support to the schools to make this learning experience for the participants memorable.

As a parent, I take pride in exposing our two children to this experience. We also engage them in the PSS Primary Grade Forensics Competition so they can be familiar with and appreciate our mother tongue. It is so rewarding to witness them reading and speaking our native Chamorro language with the local accent. Now they understand our native language and they continue to ask so many questions on how to say words or phrases from English to Chamorro. They listen to Chamorro songs or sing simple, old songs that I learned when I was in grade school on Rota. We hope that through their CCLHS classes, the UOG competition, PGFC, and community activities, they will keep advancing themselves to speak our indigenous language.

***
Jonas M. Barcinas, M.Ed., is the director of the CNMI Public School System’s Chamorro & Carolinian Language & Heritage Studies program.

JONAS M. BARCINAS
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 31, 2023, 7:07 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune