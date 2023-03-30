DPL gives DLNR $266K to maintain Mariana Resort

Share











Since the Department of Public Lands is facing a staff shortage, it is giving the Department of Public Lands and Natural Resources $266,000 to maintain the abandoned Mariana Resort & Spa until the end of this fiscal year, according to acting DPL secretary Teresita A. Santos yesterday.

Speaking at the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee’s confirmation hearing for her appointment to serve as DPL secretary, Santos said they do not have enough surveyors and personnel who provide daily maintenance at Mariana Resort, Managaha Island, and other DPL properties.

To relieve the staff shortage, DPL executed a memorandum of agreement with DLNR a few months ago for DLNR to provide the necessary manpower to maintain the Marianas Resort. By that MOA, DPL has provided DLNR $266,000 for that purpose.

Santos told Saipan Tribune that the $266,000 is for the remaining months until the end of this fiscal year 2023, which is Sept. 30.

Mariana Resort was previously used as a COVID-19 quarantine site.

Several DPL officials, other government officials, and community members who came to testify before the committee supported Santos’ nomination.

Santos said some of the DPL divisions were affected by the transition team report and that DPL has been working closely with the division directors to address the identified issues and resolve them.

She said DPL is also working on improving or amending standard operating procedures, regulations, policies to ensure consistency and a quicker turnaround time with their clientele.

Santos said DPL has an open-door policy and open line of communication and appreciates the public contacting the department for whatever issues, concerns they may have regarding public lands.

Santos is a former representative and senator, who has 40 years of experience both in the public and private sectors.