Give the little league its due

NMI little league baseball deserves more than just a field in the back. Chartered since 1972, the program has a rich, treasured history that has multiple Asia-Pacific championships and more than a thousand graduates.

With the awarding of a major grant for the revitalization of the Oleai Sports Complex, the CNMI finally has a chance to do right for our little league. I urge Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M/. Apatang to support the construction of a little league stadium, using the same dimensions as the World Series field in Williamsport, PA, with direct access for vehicles and ample parking—a ballpark for our youth to enjoy and guests to admire. We could have the nicest little league facility in Asia-Pacific if we want it. This is our opportunity, maybe the only one.

Now that the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium has been beautifully restored, track and field seating expanded and the Palacios Field upgraded (11 teams this season!), it’s time to embrace a vision for what the community really wants in a sports park and knowing the proclivities of people here, that includes food, beverages and pala palas.

A snow cone at a little league ballpark with the family—priceless!

Bob Coldeen

Chalan Galaide, Saipan