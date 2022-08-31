A new dining experience at Grandvrio Resort Saipan

Grandvrio Resort Saipan general manager Kunito Izumi poses with the hotel’s F&B staff. (Donna Rivera)

Be ready to taste mouth-watering and scrumptious offerings from two of Saipan’s quintessential dining destinations. Local food enthusiasts are definitely delighted to learn that two of Saipan’s favorite dining places have now rejoined the growing number of food locales the island has to offer.

The Dolphin and Tropicana restaurants at the Grandvrio Resort Saipan are finally back in full swing after a yearlong respite. With a rejuvenated approach to service, both restaurants are reopening its doors with the promise that guests will enjoy good, hearty meals served with the best customer service in mind.

Host a romantic dinner for two or an intimate family gathering at the Dolphin Restaurant. Featuring a menu of different international cuisines, the restaurant is also known for its panoramic view of the Saipan lagoon. (Contributed Photo)

Guests who are looking to dine amid the backdrop of the Saipan lagoon’s expanse of majestic blue waters are welcome at the Dolphin Restaurant. Located on the 10th floor of Grandvrio Resort’s Crystal Tower, this restaurant features an a la carte menu that highlights surf and turf offerings of perfectly cooked steak and freshly caught seafood as well as a cornucopia of popular Japanese staples of sushi, tempura, and katsu curry rice bowls, among others.

Operating under new hours, Dolphin Restaurant is now open for lunch from 11:30am to 2pm., Monday to Saturday. Dinners are from Monday to Sunday. Guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of iced tea during lunch while a choice of a complimentary glass of iced tea or a glass of wine are available for dinner as part of the restaurant’s reopening promotion beginning Sept. 1.

Tropicana Restaurant is now open on Sundays from 11am to 2pm. (Contributed Photo)

For a gustatory feast of all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch, the Tropicana Restaurant is now open on Sundays from 11am to 2pm. Buffet price is $30 per person which is 20% off of the regular rate. Guests also get free use of the resort’s swimming pool if they dine at the restaurant beginning Sept. 1. The restaurant is located on the 2nd floor of the Taga Tower.

Food and beverage supervisor Corazon Barrios said the resort has now also opened the use of its private function rooms—the Magalahi which can accommodate small parties of up to 30 guests and the Fiesta Hall which can host as many as 150 guests. The resort’s catering services are now also taking reservations for private parties and big gatherings and events.

The Food and Beverage Department may be reached at 234-6495/285-9228 to secure reservations to any of Grandvrio Resort’s restaurants and function rooms.

