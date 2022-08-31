The vacation you have been waiting for

Share











Nestled in the heart of thriving Garapan on Saipan is an unassuming terracotta roofed, hacienda-style structure which houses one of the island’s iconic landmarks—Grandvrio Resort Saipan.

Behind the walls of its very recognizable facade lies three interconnected structures—the Main Building, Crystal Tower, and the 18-story high rise Taga Tower—make up what was previously known to tourists and the local community as the Hafadai Beach Hotel.

For years, the Taga Tower graced the Garapan skyline as the tallest structure on hotel row. The resort has also been widely known for its rooms which give guests tantalizing ocean and sunset views framed against the wide expanse of the Philippine Sea.

And today, Grandvrio Resort Saipan is reopening its doors to guests and the public after a yearlong hiatus. Aside from bearing a new name, Grandvrio Saipan promises to give its guests exceptional customer service for a hotel stay worth remembering. After all, the resort is just living up to its name which in Italian means “grand” (gran) and “vigor’ (vrio).

Route Inn Group, the Japan-based owner of the resort, decided to place the property under its famed Grandvrio brand in order to give it more prominence to Japanese tourists and emerging Asian markets. In addition, the resort’s rebranding came in response to meeting the growing demands of the Northern Marianas’ diversifying tourism industry, said general manager Kunito Izumi.

Izumi is well versed with the capabilities of the Route Inn Group in hotel development, having been the general manager of Himeji Castel Grandvrio Hotel in Japan prior to assuming his role in the Saipan resort.

Izumi explains that the resort’s rebranding and reopening will be executed in phases. The first phase was completed last April 1 with the property’s name change. Izumi says one of the advantages of being under the Grandvrio brand is the resort’s ability to use the Route Inn Group’s marketing and promotions arm to reach a wider market.

At present, the 360 hotels and facilities owned by the Route Inn Group in Japan, Vietnam, and Saipan are actively promoting the campaign “Saipan, the Tropical Paradise.”

The second one, Izumi said, is how the power of recall casts a spell on Japanese tourists who will be easily impressed to know that there is a Grandvrio on Saipan. “This serves as an assurance that they will get the hospitable service and the quality amenities the Grandvrio is known for.”

Aside from expanding its reach in the Japanese market, the resort is also planning to grow in other markets particularly within the Pacific region. “We are also implementing other operational changes to reflect the standpoint of local customers in exploring regional revitalization.” said Izumi.

The next phase of Grandvrio Resort’s reopening will focus on the development and launching of new events that will help capture and sustain the interest of their guests.

To prepare for the planned changes within the property, Izumi said they used the yearlong hiatus to improve the aging air-conditioning and piping system.

The resort is also beefing up its staffing requirements and investing in staff training to ensure it has the capability to deliver excellent customer service.

For now, Grandvrio Resort is retaining its existing inventory of 429 rooms, venues, dining destinations, and amenities. For outdoor activities, guests may continue to enjoy the adult and kiddie pools, and the fitness center.

Refurbishment is expected to be undertaken later of its 429 rooms, all of which have private balconies that allow every guest a breathtaking view of the Saipan lagoon. The resort has also retained the names of the current structures—from the Taga and Crystal Towers as well as the private venues Magalahi and Fiesta Hall and the dining outlets, Dolphin and Tropicana Restaurants.

To mark its reopening, the resort has lined up a slew of promotions that its patrons will surely enjoy.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, local patrons may enjoy a “staycation” at one of the resort’s standard twin rooms located at the Taga Towers. For $115 a night, guests may take advantage of an early 10am check-in. Local ID is required.

Discounts and treats also await patrons of the resort’s Dolphin and Tropicana Restaurants.

Coming from the heels of recovering from the widespread effects of COVID- 19 on local businesses, Grandvrio Resort Saipan is eagerly looking forward to a more fulfilling future not just for the resort but most especially, for its guests.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience of our temporary closure,” said Izumi. “As we prepare for the future, Grandvrio Resort Saipan is maintaining its focus of fulfilling its commitment of delivering its guests a memorable stay at the resort.

Teri M. Flores (Correspondent)