A week in prison for license fraud

Posted on Oct 14 2022
The U.S. District Court for the NMI has sentenced a man to a week in prison for his involvement in the unlawful production of a CNMI driver’s license in 2019.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona imposed a one-week sentence on Xiaoqin Wu last Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to his involvement in making illegal CNMI driver’s licenses. Following his seven-day imprisonment, Wu will be placed on two-years’ supervised release.

Wu was also ordered to pay a special assessment fee of $100 to be paid immediately after sentencing. In lieu of a fine, the defendant must perform 80 hours of community service at the direction of the U.S. Probation Office.

Manglona ordered Wu to self-surrender to the U.S. Marshal at the Department of Corrections yesterday, Oct. 13, 2022.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Wu pleaded guilty back in December 2021 to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document.

The plea agreement states that on or about Feb. 15, 2019, Wu conspired with an individual known as “Zhang” to “knowingly and without lawful authority produce…a fraudulent CNMI driver’s license, and the prohibited production, transfer, possession, or use was in or affected interstate or foreign commerce.”

The plea agreement states that Wu did not have lawful U.S. immigration status so he paid Zhang $300 to help him obtain a fraudulent CNMI driver’s license.

“The defendant knew that it was illegal to obtain a driver’s license without legal immigration status. In furtherance of their plan, defendant gave Zhang $300 and sent Zhang a photo image of his 2017 CNMI driver’s license via WeChat. Sometime later, Zhang gave defendant the fraudulent CNMI driver’s license that [Zhang] had unlawfully produced,” the document said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
