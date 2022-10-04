ISLAND SNAPSHOTS – October 2022

BABA B IN KAGMAN 3-Young individuals and community members smile while listening to Hawaiian singer Baba B as he performs at the Division of Youth Services and CNMI Council of Arts event last Sept 21 at the Kagman Community Center in Kagman 3. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)
Baba B gave beautiful acoustic renditions of his songs including two of his hit songs Big Boy in Love and All My Life. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)
BOONIE BABIES AT ROTARY-Boonie Babies Saipan co-founders Grace and Aria Keilbach are presented a certificate of appreciation for the presentation on their organization at the Rotary Club of Saipan meeting yesterday at the Giovanni’s Restaurant in Hyatt Regency Saipan. Also in photo, from left, are Rotary Club of Saipan treasurer Charles Cepeda, sergeant-at-arms Mario Valentino, president-elect Irene Holl, Club Service director Mary Grace Bautista, president Wendell Posadas, Grace and Aria Keilbach, Rotarian Dr. Donna Krum, vice president Jessy Loomis, Rotarian of the Year Joann Aquino, and Community Service director Dr. Nelson Krum. (LEIGH GASES)
