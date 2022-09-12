Leon Guerrero-Tenorio admin to kick-off Swamp Road Resurfacing

Share











HAGATNA, Guam—The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration and the Department of Public Works (DPW) are proud to announce the launch of the Swamp Road Resurfacing Project today, Sept. 13, 2022. The DPW contractor will begin milling and paving at the Ysengsong intersection and continue westward. Intermittent lane closures are expected.

“As part of our islandwide highway resurfacing initiative, our administration is proud to extend road improvements to the residents of Swamp Road and the people of Dededo,” said Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we continue to lay the foundation of more prosperous days to come, this latest resurfacing project builds on the infrastructural enhancements we are making not only to village roads, but also to gyms, parks, sporting fields, and housing developments.”

“From major highways like Marine Corps Drive to smaller community streets such as Swamp Road, we remain dedicated to driving forth real progress our people can see and feel,” said Lt.

Gov. Josh Tenorio. “With many islandwide projects completed or underway, we stand committed to ensuring our investments and initiatives capture a higher quality of life for all.”

Area residents and motorists are advised to drive cautiously through the construction zones, observe posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed flaggers when present.

Alternate routes and/or adjusted drive times are encouraged if and when feasible. (PR)