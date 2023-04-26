After Earth Day, a Rebirth Day?

Share











“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.”

—Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, political ethicist.

After Earth Day Duties and Dreams

Well Earth Day came and then it went

where did it go and where was it sent

thoughtful Earthlings cleaned beaches

they’re still here with positive outreaches

Earth Day extends on into Earth Weeks

Earth Months and of course Earth Year

with our Earth’s Oceans polluted leaks

centuries of neglect more coming we fear

Shall we keep in mind and solemnly pray

while we exist on the third stone from the Sun

as we tilt, rotate, and revolve day after day

that Earth will be here whenever we’re done

The Sun and Moon rise help us keep track

what we take from Earth we should give back.