After Earth Day, a Rebirth Day?
“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.”
—Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, political ethicist.
After Earth Day Duties and Dreams
Well Earth Day came and then it went
where did it go and where was it sent
thoughtful Earthlings cleaned beaches
they’re still here with positive outreaches
Earth Day extends on into Earth Weeks
Earth Months and of course Earth Year
with our Earth’s Oceans polluted leaks
centuries of neglect more coming we fear
Shall we keep in mind and solemnly pray
while we exist on the third stone from the Sun
as we tilt, rotate, and revolve day after day
that Earth will be here whenever we’re done
The Sun and Moon rise help us keep track
what we take from Earth we should give back.