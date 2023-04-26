Tapped Out is latest ProaPerks partner

Share











Tapped Out, a taproom located on Micro Beach Road, is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks partner, joining many other businesses and organizations.

All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 5% discount on any purchase at the taproom.

More information about Tapped Out can be found on their website at tappedout.mp.

Tapped Out joins the growing list of ProaPerks partners. Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include NMC alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (PR)