NMC students elect new officers

Northern Marianas College students recently elected new officers to the college’s student government body, the Associated Students of NMC or ASNMC.

The new officers are Anushi Joshi, president; Jefferson Cunanan, vice president; Jenara Bai, treasurer; Daryll De Luna, secretary; and Bonnie Gio Sagana, Eloise Lopez, and Jami Starling, senators.

“I’m very excited and hope to live up to the expectations of the new ASNMC president,” Joshi said. “I want to express my gratitude to all my friends, peers, and everyone for supporting and trusting me with this opportunity.”

Born in Nepal and raised in India, Joshi moved to Saipan five years ago. It had been a journey for the 20-year-old business major since the first day of being a junior at Marianas High School, as she was shy and had limited knowledge of the English language.

“I learned a lot about diverse cultures, ethnicities, people, and the significant history of this island,” Joshi said. “I was fascinated and admired the love and support that the local community has to offer. I always wanted to be a part of our community and contribute in any way possible, which is why I ran for ASNMC.”

Serving with Joshi as her vice president is former ASNMC secretary and Liberal Arts major Jefferson Cunanan. In addition to being an officer last term, Cunanan is currently a student employee of the NMC Office of Student Activities and Leadership, and the secretary for the Rotaract Club of Saipan.

“I am beyond humbled and grateful for being elected as the new ASNMC vice president,” Cunanan said. “I hope to have more students engage with us this semester during our activities.

Business major Jenara Bai said that being elected to the treasurer position is “a dream come true.” “I am so blessed to be elected, especially since I ran against other great student leaders and I look forward to being an active voice for the rest of the student population,” Bai said.

“I will do my best to lead by example and to grow more as an individual. Additionally, I hope to provide more opportunities for students to take advantage of and assure my fellow Proas that enrolling in a community college can be as fun, if not better, than a regular university.”

Bai is a student employee with NMC’s Project PROA tutoring and mentoring program.

Secretary-elect Daryll De Luna said that he is ecstatic about being able to serve the NMC student population. “I am truly thankful for the students that voted for me and I am very excited to serve the student body as secretary,” De Luna said.

Bonnie Gio Sagana, a nursing student, said that he is glad that students elected him as senator.

“I feel honored to know that I can represent a variety of students who all have one goal which is to feel welcomed and supported in school,” Sagana said. “I want to be able to serve as a platform for these students to voice their opinions and continue improving their experience as a whole.”

Jami Aline Starling, who is pursuing a Liberal Arts degree, said that she is thrilled to be a senator. “My passion is helping people,” Starling said. “As an ASNMC senator, I am honored to serve the student body and help where I can. I am excited and looking forward to getting more involved. The student body can count on me to listen and communicate student needs and concerns.”

Education major Eloise Rose Lopez said she is grateful to have been elected as senator. “Being chosen as an ASNMC senator has given me another chance to keep doing the things I love, which is to help and guide others,” Lopez said. “Thank you again to those who selected me to be an ASNMC officer.”

ASNMC is a student-driven governance body at the college. Its executive cabinet is composed of students who are elected at large by the student body and serve a one-year term in office. This year’s student government elections took place on Aug. 29 through 31, 2022.

For more information about ASNMC, visit marianas.edu or email asnmc@marianas.edu. (PR)