SAIPAN’S LAND AND SEA: BATTLE SCARS & SITES OF RESILIENCE

AMP to host WWII-related community events in July

Posted on Jun 23 2023

Saipan’s Land and Sea: Battle Scars & Sites of Resilience, a National Endowment for the Humanities funded educational program, in collaboration with East Carolina University, will be hosting several public events at American Memorial Park. All events begin at 6pm and are free and open to the public.

The schedule is as follows:

  • July 6: Genevieve Cabrera will provide a lecture and discussion about Indigenous NMI history. There will also be a traditional Carolinian stick dance performance;
  • July 7: Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero will introduce We Drank Our Tears film and then lead a discussion about the film;
  • July 8: Jennifer McKinnon will lead a lecture and discussion about civilian and military experiences on the Battle for Saipan;
  • July 10: Don Farrell will provide a lecture about military perspectives in Battle for Saipan: Military Perspectives, and the NMI involvement in the U.S. war on Japan;
  • July 12: Jennifer McKinnon will lead a lecture and discussion about civilian and military experiences on the Battle for Saipan;
  • July 13: Genevieve Cabrera will provide a lecture and discussion about Indigenous NMI history. There will also be a traditional Carolinian stick dance performance;
  • July 14: Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero will introduce We Drank Our Tears film and then lead a discussion about the film
  • July 17: Don Farrell will provide a lecture about military perspectives in Battle for Saipan: Military Perspectives, and the NMI involvement in the U.S. war on Japan

Find out more about the Saipan’s Land and Sea: Battle Scars & Sites of Resilience program at https://sites.ecu.edu/saipanlandmarks2020/ (PR)

