Public warned: Rough seas until tomorrow

By
|
Posted on Jan 03 2022
A high surf advisory is in effect until 6am tomorrow, Tuesday, along north facing reefs of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. There is also a high rip current risk until 6am Tuesday along north and east facing reefs of the three islands. A small craft advisory is also in effect until 6am Tuesday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet along north facing reefs to 8 feet are expected in the surf zone. For the high rip current risk, dangerous rip currents are expected.

The high surf will be present along north facing reefs of the Marianas, while the high rip risk will be along north and east facing reefs.

These conditions will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

These hazards may continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is being advised to stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Also, northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots and seas of 7 to 9 feet will be present in Tinian, Rota, and Saipan coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. The hazardous conditions may extend into Wednesday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune
