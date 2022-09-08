Community Briefs – September 9, 2022

Share











NAP Office closed today

The Nutrition Assistance Program Office will be closed during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 12pm in observance of pre-Labor Day administrative leave.

The NAP Office will resume operations on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

‘21VS’ Sept. 19 jury selection canceled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “21VS” that the Jury Selection scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 8:30 am is hereby canceled. For further information, contact clerk of court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at telephone no. 670-236-9783 or 670-783-8522. (PR)

Kalabera Cave closes for repairs

The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) under the CNMI Office of the Governor would like to inform the general public that Kalabera Cave will be closed for the safety of the community and visitors until repairs and improvements are completed. (PR)

DPL closed today

The CNMI Department of Public Lands would like to inform the general public that the DPL office will be closed today, Sept. 9, 2022 for Staff Professional Development Day. The DPL office will resume normal operations on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (PR)

VA health care enrollment drive

On Sept. 14, 15, and 16, staff from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will visit the Saipan Veterans Affairs clinic to help all eligible veterans enroll in VA health care.

All veterans who may qualify should enroll, even if you don’t plan on using the Veterans Affairs health care. Enrolling with Veterans Affairs is a service to our veteran community, because a larger pool of registered vets will help support more Veterans Affairs services in the Marianas.

The upcoming enrollment push is a result of the passage of the PACT Act I cosponsored securing access to life-saving care for the 3.5 million veterans exposed to deadly toxins in the line of duty. Learn more about eligibility here and contact your congressional offices on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for assistance. (PR)