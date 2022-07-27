APAFS Fiduciary Events Week returns to Manila

Share











After two years of postponing the Annual Fiduciary Events Week due to the pandemic restrictions, Asia Pacific Association for Fiduciary Studies is going back to Manila in November, with the same goal of equipping fiduciaries in the Asia Pacific region with the best practices in fiduciary stewardship.

As it commemorates over 20 years as a non-profit organization, APAFS has always prioritized regional understanding for each fiduciary. “The association exists to provide an avenue where fiduciaries from [Asia Pacific] and in other parts of the world will come together and learn from a practical standpoint. In the past two decades with a pandemic underway, we understand that, as ‘Guardians of Trusts,’ we are doubly accountable with our vision. We are hopeful to witness a new generation of fiduciaries that has a competitive edge on what is relevant to the needs of their clients,” said APAFS chair Dr. Wilfred Leon Guerrero.This year’s FEW is packed with new learnings through a series of different training sessions. Other than bringing back the much-awaited Pacific Region Investment Conference, APAFS will share its newest offer this 2022, which is the Global Fiduciary Strategist. “We aim not only to identify, but also apply the practices that define a prudent investment process for investment stewards and advisors,” it said in a news release. This year’s FEW will consist of four different events from Nov. 14 to 18, 2022, at the New World Makati City Hotel, Manila, the Philippines. The week will begin with Fiduciary Essentials Training on Monday, Nov. 14, followed by two-day courses for Accredited Investment Fiduciary Training, and Global Fiduciary Strategist on Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 15-16. The trainings will culminate with the 20th Pacific Region Investment Conference on Nov. 17-18.

To register, visit bit.ly/registerapafsevents2022. Follow APAFS on Facebook or LinkedIn for more information, or email at admin@apafs.org. (PR)